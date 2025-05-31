Vanessa Bryant is all hearts as she candidly reacts to Kobe Bryant's resurfaced picture

The Bryant family had some big life events over the past few weeks, and Vanessa Bryant was seemingly missing her late husband, Kobe Bryant, a little more during these times. Vanessa paid tribute to the NBA legend on Friday, resharing a throwback picture of Kobe clad in the LA Lakers jersey.

"💜💛👑🐍❤️" Vanessa captioned her IG story.

Vanessa Bryant celebrated their daughter Gigi's would-be 19th birthday earlier this month by releasing the Kobe 9 "Mambacita" shoes, a perfect tribute to their daughter. She also celebrated her 43rd birthday this month and passed her 24th wedding anniversary with the five-time NBA champion last month.

Moreover, Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, graduated from the University of Southern California earlier this month. The 22-year-old graduated with honors from USC's School of Cinematic Arts, and her diploma was presented by the LA Lakers owner, Jeanie Buss.

Kobe Bryant's daughter unveils new court in memory of late dad and sister

After graduating from USC, Natalia Bryant shared the news of the unveiling of a refurbished basketball court at a Los Angeles park. The court boasts a purple-and-gold makeover along with various symbols in a tribute to Kobe Bryant and his second daughter, Gianna, who passed away in a helicopter crash in Southern California in January 2020.

"This week, we unveiled a new Kobe and Gianna Bryant Basketball Court in the heart of East LA!" Natalia captioned her IG post.

"In honor of Kobe and Gigi, this court is dedicated to every young person ready to grow, play, and challenge themselves every time they step on the court to #playgigisway."

The court is the 21st community basketball court sponsored by Kobe Bryant's "Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation" and the third in Los Angeles. Natalia also attended the unveiling of the court in LA, where she and some brands ran drills with children to help them get immersed in the sport.

"I’m happy that by opening these courts we get to give those opportunities to make those kinds of memories to get outside," Natalia said.

"My sister would want everyone to play her way, play Gigi’s way. A level of competitiveness and also sportsmanship, as well. And, same with my dad, the Mamba mentality. I know that he just wants as many kids to be playing on this court, practicing everyday."

Over five years since their passing, Natalia Bryant continues to keep her father and sister's memory alive with such initiatives.

