Vanessa Bryant melts $7,000,000 WNBA legend and Gilbert Arenas’ ex as Kobe Bryant’s family honored at Dodgers’ Bobblehead Night

By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 09, 2025 13:02 GMT
Vanessa Bryant melts $7,000,000 WNBA legend and Gilbert Arenas&rsquo; ex as Kobe Bryant&rsquo;s family honored at Dodgers&rsquo; Bobblehead Night (Source: Imagn/Instagram)
The LA Dodgers honored the late Kobe Bryant and his family on Friday during their Bobblehead Night celebration. Images of Vanessa Bryant and her children drew warm reactions from WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, who is worth $7 million (per Celebrity Net Worth) and Gilbert Arenas’ ex, Laura Govan.

The LA Dodgers' official account shared photos from the celebration on Instagram on Friday, captioning it with a short tribute message.

"Mamba forever. Thank you, Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri for helping us celebrate Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night. 💙," the caption read.
The Bryant family wore No. 8 jerseys at Dodger Stadium, with Bianka throwing the game’s first pitch. The images drew responses from many, including Lisa Leslie and Laura Govan.

"Heart melts❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Leslie wrote.
"❤️," Govan added.
Lisa Leslie and Laura Govan react to the Bryant family&#039;s picture (Source: Instagram/Dodgers)
Vanessa Bryant also commented on the post, dropping a heartfelt reaction in the comments.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she expressed.
Vanessa Bryant reacts to Dodgers&#039; tribute post (Source: instagram/LA Dodgers)
The LA Dodgers’ Bobblehead Night paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, celebrating the jersey number he wore during the final decade of his NBA career. Held on August 8, a nod to his iconic No. 8, the event drew Vanessa Bryant and her daughters Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, to Dodger Stadium.

The family joined in pre-game festivities, with Bianka delighting the crowd as she threw the first pitch to Freddie Freeman. Fans also received a limited-edition bobblehead of Kobe in a No. 24 Lakers jersey and Nike Kobe 6 Protro Dodgers, with a baseball bat in hand.

Vanessa Bryant sends a love love-filled message to Kobe Bryant on Father's Day

Vanessa Bryant marked Father’s Day by sharing a throwback photo of Kobe Bryant with his family. Taken during a celebration while Vanessa was pregnant, the image shows Kobe alongside daughters Natalia, Gianna and Bianka.

"Happy Fathers Day @kobebryant 💕 You are so missed. We love you so much. #GirlDad 💕💕," she wrote.

Vanessa’s message served as a touching reminder of the bond they shared and the family they built together.

Arian Kashyap

