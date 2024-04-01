Vanessa Bryant and her daughters celebrated Easter in Hong Kong and while at it, the former was seen with a plush $3,907 Chanel bag. Bryant was in an all-pink outfit, carrying the bag and a pair of Nike white sneakers with a baby pink swoosh complemented it. She was seen with her three daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. The 41-year-old took to Instagram to share a post of them all smiling while posing for a picture.

The Chanel bag Bryant was seen with was first launched as part of Chanel's Fall collection and is named Chanel 19 after the year of release. The accessory is a blend of style and elegance as it features exaggerated quilting and its hardware is made of gold and ruthenium. The bag features a signature CC twist as well.

Vanessa Bryant shared a wholesome picture alongside her daughters

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Vanessa Bryant's latest post comes on the back of her gifting Kobe Nike sneakers to Caitin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes ahead of the Sweet 16. As the Hawkeyes prepare to take on Colorado in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, Bryant gave Clark and her teammates fresh pairs of Nike Kobe 8’s Protro in the Venice Beach colorway. She also gifted each LSU women’s basketball team member the same pair of kicks.

Vanessa Bryant credits her daughters for being "her light in the darkness"

Things changed for the Bryant family in January 2020 when Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna tragically died in a helicopter crash. In the tumultuous time that followed, Vanessa Bryant credited her daughters for being her source of strength. Speaking to PEOPLE, she said:

"My girls are my reason. Helping my girls navigate through this heartache is important to me. Making sure that they know that they are loved, supported, and important is what motivates me. "They know mommy has hard days but when I see their faces when they realize that I've been crying, it makes me straighten up and push through for them. I counter it with making them smile about something. ... Always finding the light in darkness."

Vanessa Bryant's words on her late superstar husband earned deafening cheers when his statue was unveiled outside the Crypto.com Arena earlier this year, as she dedicated the gesture to the fans as well. His statue now stands alongside six other former Lakers: Elgin Baylor, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Jerry West, and Chick Hearn.