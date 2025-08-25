Vanessa Bryant turns heads as she steals spotlight with Rob Pelinka in brand-new Kobes on special occasion

Vanessa Bryant stole the spotlight on Sunday, and she turned heads when she sported brand-new Kobe sneakers to the Mamba League Invitational in Los Angeles. Bryant made an appearance at the event alongside Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, and they were captured sitting together and also posing for the cameras.Nice Kicks, an Instagram handle that focuses on the world of sneakers, shared a post featuring photographs of Bryant and Pelinka, who attended the event donning the Kobe 3 Protros. However, Bryant's version was a rare piece, as highlighted by the account's caption for the post.&quot;Vanessa Bryant wore a 1-of-2 'Diamond' Nike Kobe 3 Protro to the Mamba League Invitational,&quot; the post read. &quot;The pair features 5575 Swarovski crystals per Jacques Slade.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBryant's sneakers resembled a typical Kobe 3 Protro, but instead of the standard mesh, her version featured crystal detailing. The toe and heel portions of the shoe were also covered in gems. Even the Kobe Bryant logo on the tongue of the sneakers was styled with the same jeweled design.On the other hand, Pelinka wore a pair of the Kobe 3 Protro 'Halo' to the event, which was similar to Vannessa's but without the gems. The shoe that the Lakers' general manager wore was released on Saturday to commemorate what would have been the Laker legend's 47th birthday.Vannessa Bryant and Pelinka showcased their sneakers on day two of the Mamba League Invitational, which tipped off on Saturday. Held to honor the five-time NBA champion on the day he would have turned 47, the event brought the LA community together to honor Mamba's legacy and featured young talent across both boys’ and girls’ divisions competing in the tournament.Vanessa Bryant shows love to her daughter as she models in the new Kobe 3 ProtrosThe new Kobe 3 Protros launched on Saturday in the Halo colorway. Nike added a personal touch to the announcement as they celebrated NBA legend Kobe Bryant by featuring his daughter, Natalia Bryant, in the advertising campaign to launch the shoe.The aspiring model appeared in the campaign alongside Knicks star Jalen Brunson. Vanessa Bryant posted photographs of her daughter sporting the sneakers and some stills from the advertisement on her Instagram account.&quot;@nataliabryant 🤍,&quot; she captioned the post.In one of the photographs, the junior Bryant was spotted in an all-white outfit, and she sported a white jacket, white skirt, and the latest Kobe sneakers.