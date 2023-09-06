'Vendor outside made $60,000': DeMarcus Cousins laments lack of NIL endorsements during his Kentucky years on Kevin Garnett's podcast

DeMarcus Cousins lamented the lack of endorsements during his days at the University of Kentucky on Kevin Garnett's podcast.

Cousins, who played in the NBA for the Kings, Pelicans, Warriors, Rockets, Clippers, Bucks and Nuggets during his colorful career, reminisced on life as a college athlete.

The NCAA did not allow college athletes to get endorsements or any sort of payments for their Name, Image and Likeness until July 2021. The NCAA changed the rules after a huge outcry from athletes, fans and community leaders who termed the rule excessive and punitive.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The (NCAA) robbed us enough … When I was at Kentucky, we went to Mexico, and I saw 3,000 Cousins shirts," Cousins said. "Vendor outside made 60 bands, and I'd get in trouble for a free meal.”

Before the rule change, as Cousins pointed out, athletes would get into trouble for receiving any type of compensation.

Expand Tweet

At Kentucky, DeMarcus Cousins averaged 15.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. During his tenure, the Wildcats, led by Cousins and John Wall, reached the Elite Eight of the 2010 NCAA Tournament. It's understandable why Cousins is still bitter about the lack of compensation when he was a Wildcat.

DeMarcus Cousins advocated for college athletes; why was the NCAA against NIL compensation?

The main argument made against compensating athletes was that the big name, big sport and most popular athletes were going to take up all the money. The rest of the small-time athletes would be fighting for scraps. The NCAA argued it needed to ensure a level playing field for all athletes.

The proponents for allowing NIL endorsements countered this argument by pointing out that the pros far outweighed the cons. Many college athletes never get the opportunity to play professionally. The only chance they have of cashing in on their sports careers is during college.

In addition, NIL endorsements give women the opportunity to earn money. LSU's Angel Reese and Iowa's Caitlyn Clark are great examples. The two female basketball players gained a lot of popularity when they went up against each other in March Madness. They have both received massive endorsements from sponsors.

Players like DeMarcus Cousins and many others have been advocating for college athletes for many years.