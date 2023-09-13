"Very sensitive, very soft, very political": Shaquille O'Neal blasts modern NBA superstars, accusing them of being crybabies 

Shaquille O'Neal recently shared his sentiments about the NBA today. He thinks that the league has evolved into a soft space.

O'Neal played in an era where players played basketball without constantly complaining and whining about every little thing. So, Shaq isn't a fan of the league today.

"(The NBA) very sensitive, very soft, very political. I hate this term, but people say 'This is the era we live in.' So I guess we have to accept it. One thing I will not accept is 'Okay' Play being looked at as 'Great' Play. I ain't letting that sh*t slide ever."

"I've been through the era of Mike, Charles, Malone, Stockton, all these great guys so I know what greatness looks like. ... I played with Penny Hardaway, Kobe Bryant, D-Wade, LeBron James, Steve Nash. If you ain't on that level, I don't know what great is."

Looking back at Shaquille O'Neal's NBA era

Shaquille O'Neal (left) gets physical with Dennis Rodman

Shaquille O'Neal's era in the NBA was marked by a level of physicality that has become less prevalent in today's game. Back in the day, the league was a battleground where giants roamed the paint. It was an era of hard fouls, hand-checking and bruising battles in the low post.

Players like Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and O'Neal dominated the league with their imposing physical presence. The paint was a no-man's land, and driving to the basket often meant encountering a forest of defenders ready to deliver bone-jarring fouls.

Defensively, hand-checking was a common practice. Defenders could use their hands to impede the progress of offensive players, making it challenging for ball handlers to create space. This physical approach led to lower-scoring games, with teams relying heavily on their defense to secure wins.

Fast forward to the modern NBA, and the game has undergone a radical transformation. The emphasis has shifted from physicality to finesse, from brawn to skill. Teams now prioritize outside shooting, with players like Steph Curry and Damian Lillard redefining the art of long-range shooting. Three-pointers have replaced mid-range jumpers as the preferred method of scoring.

Modern offenses focus on spacing the floor to create open shots. Ball movement and quick passes are prioritized over isolation plays. Traditional roles like "center" and "point guard" have blurred, giving rise to the era of positionless basketball.

Rule changes have curtailed physicality, with the league implementing stricter foul calls and a crackdown on defensive tactics like hand-checking. These changes have allowed for a more free-flowing, high-scoring game.

Shaquille O'Neal's era in the NBA was a testament to the power and physicality that once defined the league. His dominance in the paint and ability to impose his will on the game will forever be etched in NBA history.

While the game has evolved and finesse has become more prominent, Shaq's era stands as a reminder of the raw, unbridled power that once reigned supreme in professional basketball.