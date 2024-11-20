“Very stupid and reckless choice”: Hoops fans start heated debate over possible Paige Bueckers-Dallas Wings union due to 1 hypothetical scenario

Paige Bueckers' stature as the potential top pick in the 2025 WNBA draft and the Dallas Wings' win in the draft lottery have basketball fans excited. On one hand, fans are all in on the idea of Wings securing Bueckers and pairing her with all-star MVP Arike Ogunbowale.

The other lot of fans dwell on the possibility of Bueckers staying in college for one more season, hoping to get drafted by a better team in the big league. The UConn Huskies star is currently in her fifth college season, expecting to make her first successful championship run.

"How crazy would it be if Paige Bueckers said 'I don’t want to play in a state that doesn’t allow a woman to make decisions about her own body” and stayed in college another year?' a fan began a train of thought on Instagram's Threads.

Others immediately swarmed the comment section, assuming how it could backfire for Paige Bueckers.

"It would be hilarious, and given her history of knee injuries, a very stupid and reckless choice. Also, nobody is going to change their views because a WNBA player threw a tantrum. 99% of Texas has never heard of her," a fan wrote.

"And then got a career ending injury and missed out on all that money just for the sake of hyperbole BS," another commented.

"I know you wouldn’t hurt your measly career or money to make such a pointless stand, why would she? It’s idiotic and proves/does nothing," another fan wrote.

Fans against the idea also joined in.

"She doesn’t have to live Texas. She only has to be there during the season. The rest of the year she can live elsewhere," a fan commented.

"Now we just make up fantasies to satisfy your TDS?" another fan wrote.

"There are significantly bigger issues stop focusing on this sh*t," another fan commented.

Paige Bueckers avoids talking about the WNBA draft lottery

As the Huskies prepared for their game against FDU on Wednesday, Paige Bueckers was asked whether she watched the WNBA draft lottery. The star guard immediately denied it. When asked about her preparations to fit into the WNBA, she brought the conversation back to her latest practice session.

"I think I mostly dealt with it by focusing on having a great practice today, that's about it," Bueckers said on Tuesday. (5:58)

So far, Bueckers has refrained from speaking on the draft lottery and Dallas’ chances of announcing her name on April 14, 2025.

