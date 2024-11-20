  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • “Very stupid and reckless choice”: Hoops fans start heated debate over possible Paige Bueckers-Dallas Wings union due to 1 hypothetical scenario

“Very stupid and reckless choice”: Hoops fans start heated debate over possible Paige Bueckers-Dallas Wings union due to 1 hypothetical scenario

By Saahil Dhillan
Modified Nov 20, 2024 13:26 GMT
Paige Bueckers
Image credits: Getty (Paige Bueckers), IMAGN

Paige Bueckers' stature as the potential top pick in the 2025 WNBA draft and the Dallas Wings' win in the draft lottery have basketball fans excited. On one hand, fans are all in on the idea of Wings securing Bueckers and pairing her with all-star MVP Arike Ogunbowale.

The other lot of fans dwell on the possibility of Bueckers staying in college for one more season, hoping to get drafted by a better team in the big league. The UConn Huskies star is currently in her fifth college season, expecting to make her first successful championship run.

"How crazy would it be if Paige Bueckers said 'I don’t want to play in a state that doesn’t allow a woman to make decisions about her own body” and stayed in college another year?' a fan began a train of thought on Instagram's Threads.
also-read-trending Trending

Others immediately swarmed the comment section, assuming how it could backfire for Paige Bueckers.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"It would be hilarious, and given her history of knee injuries, a very stupid and reckless choice. Also, nobody is going to change their views because a WNBA player threw a tantrum. 99% of Texas has never heard of her," a fan wrote.
"And then got a career ending injury and missed out on all that money just for the sake of hyperbole BS," another commented.
"I know you wouldn’t hurt your measly career or money to make such a pointless stand, why would she? It’s idiotic and proves/does nothing," another fan wrote.

Fans against the idea also joined in.

"She doesn’t have to live Texas. She only has to be there during the season. The rest of the year she can live elsewhere," a fan commented.
"Now we just make up fantasies to satisfy your TDS?" another fan wrote.
"There are significantly bigger issues stop focusing on this sh*t," another fan commented.
Fans debate on Paige Bueckers&#039; draft to the Dallas Wings
Fans debate on Paige Bueckers' draft to the Dallas Wings

Paige Bueckers avoids talking about the WNBA draft lottery

As the Huskies prepared for their game against FDU on Wednesday, Paige Bueckers was asked whether she watched the WNBA draft lottery. The star guard immediately denied it. When asked about her preparations to fit into the WNBA, she brought the conversation back to her latest practice session.

"I think I mostly dealt with it by focusing on having a great practice today, that's about it," Bueckers said on Tuesday. (5:58)
youtube-cover

So far, Bueckers has refrained from speaking on the draft lottery and Dallas’ chances of announcing her name on April 14, 2025.

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी