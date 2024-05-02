"Very very underrated": Luka Doncic sings praise for Derrick Jones Jr. after key defensive performance 

Luka Doncic had some high praise for Derrick Jones Jr. after an amazing performance in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the LA Clippers. Jones, who is having the best season of his career, recorded 12 points last night in their 123-93 win.

Interestingly, this was the fourth straight game when Derrick Jones Jr. scored in double digits. This is just one game shy of his career’s longest streak of five games, which he accomplished during this year’s regular season.

Speaking about his excellent performance in front of the media following the game, Jones looked back on being an undrafted player and said:

"I was undrafted. I went into situations where I wasn't supposed to be on the roster or playing... I fought my way into a roster spot and I fought my way into the rotation."

Reacting to Jones' comments on X/Twitter, Luka Doncic suggested that his Dallas Mavericks teammate was underrated:

"Very very underrated"

Luka Doncic and Co. shine at Crypto.com Arena

Doncic mentioned that his knee has been troubling him for most of the playoff series against the LA Clippers. In Game 5, Doncic already had 15 points in the first quarter and scattered the rest of them in the next three quarters.

Doncic eventually ended with 35 points to go with 10 assists and seven rebounds. Although Luka Doncic fell three rebounds short of a triple-double, he gladly took it as the Mavericks thrashed the Clippers, 123-93.

Dallas Mavericks’ supporting cast showed up in a big way as Dereck Lively II, Derrick Jones Jr., Maxi Kleber and Kyrie Irving also hit double-digit points at the Crypto.com Arena.

The win pushed the Mavericks in front again in the series with a 3-2 lead. They will now go back to Texas and look to end the Clippers' season. If Paul George and Co. fail to extend the series, Game 5 would prove to have been their last game at the Crypto.com Arena this season.

Moreover, Luka Doncic’s Mavericks could very well have been the last team to beat them at the venue before Steve Ballmer’s new Intuit Dome opens next season. That said, it remains to be seen how Game 6 plays out in the Mavericks’ home court.

Game 6 is set to take place on Friday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.