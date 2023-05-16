Vice President Kamala Harris honors bet with husband as LeBron James and the Lakers end Warriors hopes

US vice president Kamala Harris was also impacted as LeBron James and the LA Lakers put an end to the Golden State Warriors' playoff run on Friday, May 12. Harris lost a bet with her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, and was forced to don the Lakers' Purple and Gold.

The Lakers-Warriors series seemed to have an impact on several matters around the league. With the decisive win in Game 6, the Lakers move on to the Western Conference Finals. Meanwhile, the Warriors head back to the drawing board.

However, the impact of the Lakers' win was felt in the halls of the White House as well. Vice President Kamala Harris, a lifelong Warriors fan, had placed a wager with her husband, a Lakers fan, on who would emerge victorious in the series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

To raise the stakes, the two agreed that the loser would have to wear the jersey of the winner's team. After a grueling six-game series, the Lakers emerged victorious. As per the bet, Harris was forced to comply and wear the Lakers' jersey.

Harris wearing a Lakers jersey is also a peculiar sight considering that she has a custom Warriors jersey that was gifted to her. While there is no doubt that her allegiance to Golden State remains strong, the Lakers will still be the team moving forward.

Check This Out: 3 takeaways from the L.A. Lakers' series-ending win vs. Golden State Warriors

LeBron James and the LA Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have had a tremendous turnaround season. After a miraculous run following the trade deadline, the Lakers find themselves facing a familiar foe in the Western Conference Finals.

The last time the Purple and Gold met the Nuggets in the playoffs was in the Orlando Bubble. Given that it was a hard-fought series that went to six games then, it is fair to assume that the match-up will be a battle this time around as well.

Both teams have made significant adjustments. However, the Lakers are the underdog this time around.

With no homecourt advantage on their side, LeBron James and the Lakers have their work cut out for them to steal a game on the road. However, given the altitude of Denver, this will prove to be a challenge.

Read: Who is favored to win the Western Conference? Taking a closer look

Poll : 0 votes