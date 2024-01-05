“Victim of the numbers”: Steve Kerr gets honest about promising Warriors prospect falling out of rotation

Amid the Golden State Warriors’ recent lineup changes, 2021 No. 14 pick Moses Moody has completely fallen out of the team’s rotation. The promising wing prospect hasn’t played in two consecutive games, however, according to Warriors coach Steve Kerr, Moody’s demotion is no fault of his own.

Ahead of Golden State’s Thursday night matchup against the Denver Nuggets, Kerr was asked about his roster experimentation. This includes his decision to give youngsters Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis, as well as veteran point guard Chris Paul, increased minutes.

A reporter brought up how the Warriors’ roster changes have come at the expense of Moody. She followed up by asking Kerr whether the 21-year-old could re-enter the rotation.

Kerr highlighted Moody’s consistent professionalism before breaking down the reasoning for his lack of playing time. According to Kerr, Moody didn’t do anything wrong, the organization just wanted to test out different player combinations. However, he wants the former lottery pick to stay ready for his next opportunity.

“Moses I’ve been impressed with since the first day he arrived here, his maturity, his work ethic, his awareness. So, he knows he’s just gotta stay ready,” Kerr said.

“Things have turned in the opposite direction for him over the last week or so, just because we’re experimenting with different combinations, different lineups. We’re trying to put some people together, avoid putting other people together.

“So, it’s been a complicated season and right now, he’s just a victim of the numbers and the direction we decided to go. But I know how professional he is, I know Moses will stay ready, and when he gets his chance, he’ll be ready for it.”

Should Moses Moody be a part of the Warriors’ rotation?

As for Moody’s stats this season, he has offered respectable two-way production in limited playing time (18.0 minutes per game).

Through 31 games, he is averaging 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.0 3-pointers per game on 47.7% shooting.

Most would probably agree that Moody is at least deserving of a bench role. Some fans have even called for him to receive some of veteran star shooting guard Klay Thompson’s minutes. Entering Thursday, Thompson is averaging just 10.0 ppg on 31.1% shooting over his last four games.

However, with the Warriors (16-17) struggling to stay afloat in the crowded Western Conference, it looks like Kerr is more comfortable relying on the veteran.

It remains to be seen if Moody will re-enter the Warriors’ rotation. But if he doesn’t, he could be an intriguing trade target for opposing teams ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

