Victor Wembanyama achieves first 5x5 in five years and breaks multiple records

Victor Wembanyama continues to do the unthinkable despite having the highest expectations from a rookie since LeBron James. In the 123-118 loss against the LA Lakers on Sunday, the French wonderkid put on a show.

His first game in Los Angeles against the Lakers, as the No. 1 draft pick, was highly anticipated, signifying a major event even though the game's result might have seemed predictable.

Wembanyama delivered a standout performance, achieving one of the rare "5 by 5" games in league history by recording at least five steals, five blocks, eight assists, 27 points and 10 rebounds. This accomplishment underscores his versatile impact on the game, defensively and offensively.

He scored 13 points in the first quarter, giving the Spurs an early 15-9 lead. However, the Lakers responded strongly, embarking on a 12-0 run that was part of a broader 19-2 surge, allowing them to take control of the game.

The French superstar also etched his name with Hall of Famer Michael Jordan by recording back-to-back games with 5+ steals and 5+ blocks.

Victor Wembanyama sets multiple "first player in NBA history" records this month

Victor Wembanyama's February featured a mix of standout performances, remarkable stats and NBA records despite a pre-All-Star break loss in Dallas, where the Spurs struggled.

In Toronto, he achieved a historic triple-double with 27 points, 15 rebounds, 10 blocks and five assists on Feb. 12.

The rookie's unique 27 points, 15 rebounds, 10 blocks and five assists performance placed him among the elite, alongside legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hakeem Olajuwon, Ralph Sampson and David Robinson as rookies with a 25/15/10/5 game.

He also became the first rookie since 1973-74 to record triple-doubles with both assists and blocks.

Furthermore, he's on track to eclipse notable benchmarks in rookie season statistics, specifically in assists and blocks. The last first-year player to achieve over 150 assists and 150 blocks in a season was Pau Gasol, who ended his rookie year with 152 assists and 153 blocks.

He achieved these milestones within just 48 games, a feat only surpassed in speed by David Robinson.

