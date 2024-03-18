Victor Wembanyama breaks down comparison with 3x DPOY Rudy Gobert’s defense after 7 block night

Even before his arrival in the NBA, Victor Wembanyama already caught the basketball world's attention due to his freakishly tall size. Aside from height and reach, he also proved that he knew how to capitalize on his size advantage on the court and showed an all-around game on offense and defense.

Now playing for the San Antonio Spurs, "Wemby" has constantly proven why he's deserving of the number one pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Just recently, Victor Wembanyama showcased his defensive prowess after notching seven blocked shots against the Brooklyn Nets.

While it's no surprise that Wembanyama can easily crunch those numbers, some believe the towering Frenchman should be a Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) candidate. "Wemby" himself even put the three-time DPOY Rudy Gobert on notice.

During a postgame press conference, Wembanyama explained the differences between his defensive style and Rudy Gobert's. The rookie sensation pointed out that he has a lot more coverage due to his lengthy reach. However, he acknowledged that Gobert's defense is more intense, which is why he was able to win the award three times.

Despite the show of respect from Wembanyama, the Spurs rookie didn't hesitate to let Gobert know that he's coming for the DPOY award next.

“I know that Rudy Gobert has a very good chance of winning defensive player of the year this year, and it would be deserved," Wembanyama said. "Let him win it now, because after that, it’s no longer his turn.”

Victor Wembanyama is a deserving candidate for Defensive Player of the Year award

Throughout NBA history, no rookie has ever won the Defensive Player of the Year award. However, with the way Victor Wembanyama has played throughout the season, there could be a chance that he could be the first rookie to do so.

Rudy Gobert is currently leading the DPOY race, averaging 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

Rudy Gobert is no stranger to winning the DPOY award and knows what it takes to win the trophy. But if we're going to look at numbers alone, Wembanyama has technically outmatched his fellow Frenchman on the defensive board.

"Wemby" is currently averaging 10.4 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. He may lower rebounding averages, but his blocks and steals are superior to Gobert's.

That being said, it's no wonder analysts and fans alike think that the San Antonio Spurs rookie is deserving of the award. Nevertheless, if he does end up just winning the Rookie of the Year award this season, there's no question that Wembanyama is more than deserving of the DPOY award.

If he continues to defend the way he has been in the following season, there's a huge possibility of Victor Wembanyama winning the award next year.