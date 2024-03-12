Victor Wembanyama defiant after getting humbled by Trayce Jackson-Davis poster

San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama got posterized by Golden State Warriors rookie big man Trayce Jackson-Davis on Monday. However, Wembanyama was unfazed by the humbling experience.

With San Antonio trailing Golden State 109-101 late in the fourth quarter, Jackson-Davis took Wembanyama one-on-one off the dribble from the 3-point line. The 2023 No. 57 pick subsequently threw down a nasty driving left-handed and-one slam that sent the 7-foot-4 center tumbling to the ground.

The play essentially clinched the game for the Warriors, as Jackson-Davis hit the free throw to put his team up 11 with 1:13 remaining.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

After the Spurs’ 112-102 defeat, Wembanyama was asked about getting posterized by Jackson-Davis. The French phenom highlighted how he was unbothered by the play, as he’s bound to get dunked on, given the immense number of shots he contests.

“Getting dunked on is nothing. It's part of the game,” Wembanyama said. “I dunk on a lot of people and a lot of people dunk on me, too. But I think I block more often than I get dunked on, so that's positive.”

Expand Tweet

Despite ending up on the wrong end of a highlight play, Wembanyama thrived against Golden State, putting up another well-rounded stat line. He finished with a game-high 27 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, one steal, two blocks and three 3-pointers on 40.0% shooting.

Additionally, the 2023 No. 1 pick remains the NBA’s leader in blocks per game (3.4) by a wide margin, adding credibility to his postgame comments.

Also Read: "OKC on their hand & knees begging for him" - Victor Wembanyama's brother Oscar towering at 6'8 at 16 years old has NBA fans buzzing

Victor Wembanyama calls for Spurs to increase physicality following loss to Warriors

Monday’s road victory over San Antonio marked redemption for Golden State after it fell 126-113 at home to the Spurs on Saturday. The shorthanded Warriors, who played without superstar point guard Steph Curry (ankle), had six players finish with 13-plus points. They were led by a team-best 22 points from third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga.

During his postgame interview, Victor Wembanyama touched on the reason for his team’s letdown, highlighting the difference in the two sides’ defensive intensity.

“Obviously, consistency is always [important], but today, I think it’s also responding to the physicality that they put,” Wembanyama said. “We didn’t have a strong enough response.”

Following Monday’s loss, the Spurs (14-51) remain last in the Western Conference. However, they have been playing improved basketball lately. Meanwhile, the Warriors (34-30) remain 10th in the West amid their battle to secure a playoff spot.

Golden State will look to maintain its success when it visits the Dallas Mavericks (37-28) on Wednesday. On the flip side, San Antonio will attempt to bounce back when it hosts the Houston Rockets (29-35) on Tuesday.

Also Read: Victor Wembanyama calls French wrestling superstar Baysangur Chamsoudinov "Baki"