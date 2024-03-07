"OKC on their hand & knees begging for him" - Victor Wembanyama's brother Oscar towering at 6'8 at 16 years old has NBA fans buzzing

Victor Wembanyama has taken the NBA by storm since being drafted by the San Antonio Spurs, putting up impressive numbers. In addition to being the frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award, he also managed to put up some impressive Defensive Player of the Year numbers. However, what many fans may not know is that Wembanyama has a 16-year-old brother who may be NBA-bound.

Oscar Wembanyama stands at 6'8 and has been leaving fans impressed with his play overseas. While Oscar has only been playing basketball for two years, he's notably already won an U15 championship with France.

Currently, Victor Wembanyama's brother, Oscar, is playing for LDLC ASVEL U21 in France. With the season underway, Oscar has played in just two games, averaging 3.0 points per game along with 1.5 rebounds per game and 1.0 assists per game.

While his numbers may not jump off the page, given his brother's success, many fans believe he will be able to compete at the NBA level.

After video footage emerged of Oscar at the Adidas Next Generation Tournament from last year, fans were quick to weigh in. With the OKC Thunder having a number of draft picks in the years to come, many believe the team are eager to acquire Oscar. Check out the footage, as well as some of the reactions, below.

Victor Wembanyama paving the way for his brother Oscar to join the 2026 NBA draft class

Victor Wembanyama's brother may only be 16, however, based on his age, he will be eligible for the 2026 NBA draft. This means that after this summer, Oscar Wembanyama will have two full seasons to develop as a player before potentially joining the NBA.

Although he has only been playing basketball for a short time, based on how successful his brother has been, it's no wonder Oscar has garnered attention. As previously mentioned, Victor Wembanyama is currently leading the Rookie of the Year voting by a considerable amount.

In addition, he's also notably staking his place in the Defensive Player of the Year race, however, there has been some debate surrounding his case. As Draymond Green explained recently, while Victor Wembanyama has better defensive stats than Rudy Gobert, it's the success of the team that gives Gobert the lead.

Wembanyama currently has more stocks (steals + blocks) than Gobert, however, the Spurs rank in the bottom half of the league defensively. While the Rookie of the Year award seems to be his for the taking, the Defensive Player of the Year race sees Gobert sitting comfortably in first as a betting favorite.

Regardless of whether or not he wins one, or both, of the awards, his play has certainly paved the way for his brother to join the 2026 draft class.