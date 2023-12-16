Victor Wembanyama ends LeBron James' incredible streak against No. 1 picks from last 5 years in maiden clash

Victor Wembanyama is 1-0 against LeBron James in his NBA career. In the highly anticipated duel between the two players on Friday, it was “Wemby” who walked away with the victory. The San Antonio Spurs emphatically beat the LA Lakers 129-115 to snap an embarrassing 18-game losing streak, which was the worst in franchise history.

San Antonio’s win means that the Spurs and the Lakers are tied 1-1 in their season series. Their next and final meeting will be on Feb. 23 at Crypto.com Arena. James will be hoping to tie his head-to-head tussle with the Frenchman when that date arrives.

The LA Lakers’ loss ended LeBron James’ string of wins against the No. 1 picks of the last five previous drafts. “King James” defeated Paolo Banchero (2022), Cade Cunningham (2021), Anthony Edwards (2020), Zion Williamson (2019) and Deandre Ayton (2018) in their respective maiden meetings.

The NBA’s all-time points leader has been questionable for over a month now due to a bruised calf. He missed the LA Lakers’ first game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday but was cleared to play on Friday. Once it was announced that he was available, the excitement in the basketball world quickly increased by several levels.

The game was the first head-to-head between James, the GOAT-worthy veteran, and the young rookie who’s considered to be a generational talent. Many have already hyped up Victor Wembanyama as the best prospect to enter the NBA since the Akron, Ohio native jumped from high school to the league in 2003.

In the first half, the soon-to-be 39-year-old James showed “Wemby” that there was no passing of the torch. The 19x All-Star had 18 points, nine assists, six rebounds and one steal. Wembanyama had a modest six-point, eight-rebound, two-assist, two-block and one-steal performance.

Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs raced to a 42-22 first-quarter lead before LeBron James’ spectacular second quarter closed the gap before the halftime break.

Devin Vassell plays a big role in helping Victor Wembanyama get his first win over LeBron James

While all eyes were on LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell stole the show in the game. The San Antonio Spurs guard erupted for a career-high 36 points, including several clutch baskets in the fourth quarter to keep the LA Lakers at bay. Vassell added six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

Wembanyama tallied 13 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. The rookie’s impact went beyond the score sheet. More than the blocked shots, he altered several more including one or two from James.

LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama deserved the limelight. Laker fans, though, will be keeping an eye on Devin Vassell the next time both teams meet.