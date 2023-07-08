Victor Wembanyama gets destroyed by fans after a humiliating poster by Kai Jones -"Don't let Britney Spears stans see this"

Victor Wembanyama was on the wrong end of one of the most vicious dunks in the ongoing NBA Summer League games. Charlotte Hornets forward Kai Jones caught a perfect lob from his teammate to throw it down over the 7-foot-3 “Wemby.”

Fans on Twitter reacted to the highlight reel:

“Don't let Britney Spears stans see this”

Dani @Danizeh @TheHoopCentral Don't let Britney Spears stans see this @TheHoopCentral Don't let Britney Spears stans see this 😭😭

Stifle-Tower27 @Stifle_Tower27 @TheHoopCentral Personally I would never let my “welcome to the league” moment be by the hands of Kai freaking Jones @TheHoopCentral Personally I would never let my “welcome to the league” moment be by the hands of Kai freaking Jones 😭

𝑅𝒶𝑔𝑒𝓇 @RookieM2_ @TheHoopCentral This guy is gonna be the biggest number 1 pick bust in nba history @TheHoopCentral This guy is gonna be the biggest number 1 pick bust in nba history 😭

The comment about Britney Spears was about the pop superstar’s brush with Victor Wembanyama’s security. Spears claimed that she was struck hard by one of the rookies’ bodyguards.

“The Baby One More Time” singer told reporters after the incident that she was a big fan of “Wemby.” She also expected someone from the Frenchman’s camp to publicly apologize.

Las Vegas Police later released a statement that following their investigation, it was found out that it was Britney Spears’ hand that struck her. No case was filed against Wembanyama’s security detail.

Victor Wembanyama’s summer league debut was so hyped that the Thomas and Mack Center was filled to the rafter. Tickets were more expensive than past versions of the tournament due to the excitement of the Frenchman’s first game as an NBA player.

The No. 1 pick of this year’s draft started 0-3, which included a missed point-blank dunk against Brandon Miller. “Wemby” struggled on offense, hitting just 1-7 shots and missed all of his three three-point attempts in the first half.

After the first 24 minutes of the game, he had five points, five rebounds, three blocks and one demoralizing poster dunk courtesy of Jones.

Victor Wembanyama also showed glimpses of his staggering skills

Victor Wembanyama is considered the best prospect the NBA has seen since LeBron James. Part of the excitement and intrigue was the rookie’s never-before-seen blend of size, length, mobility and skills.

On Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets, some of those enviable assets were on display. Wembanyama’s length and rim protection were already evident. Despite Kai Jones’ vicious slam, the rookie controlled the paint on the defensive end.

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini



Wembanyama stuffs 6’9” sharpshooter Brandon Miller on a three Wembanyama stuffs 6’9” sharpshooter Brandon Miller on a three 😳https://t.co/PFn4TitAnM

“Wemby” finished with five blocks, half of what the San Antonio Spurs produced as a team. The number of shots that he changed just by his mere presence was also noticeable.

Victor Wembanyama’s ball handling and playmaking were also stunning. Although he couldn’t consistently break down Charlotte’s defense, he gave his teammates several opportunities with his passing and reading of the game.

The rookie had this to say after the game (via Nate Ryan):

“I didn’t really know what I was doing on the court, but I’m trying to learn…”

Nate Ryan @nateryansports



“I didn’t really know what I was doing on the court, but I’m trying to learn…” Victor Wembanyama humble on his #Spurs debut:“I didn’t really know what I was doing on the court, but I’m trying to learn…” Victor Wembanyama humble on his #Spurs debut: “I didn’t really know what I was doing on the court, but I’m trying to learn…” https://t.co/DdKcGJDlJ1

The Wembanyama era is only starting. It got to a rough start but the Spurs will be happy with what they’ve seen. Britney Spears may even become an even bigger fan once “Wemby” gets it going.

