Victor Wembanyama’s long-awaited debut in the NBA didn’t get off to the kind of start that many expected. The No. 1 pick of this year’s draft was heralded as the best prospect to come into the league since LeBron James 20 years ago.

“Wemby” couldn’t live up to the massive hype in his debut in the summer league. Fans quickly reacted to his somewhat so-so performance:

“Wembust should of stayed in France”

Dani @Danizeh @TheHoopCentral Obviously has a lot of pressure on him but he'll be fine his passing & defense was solid just gotta make the shots @TheHoopCentral Obviously has a lot of pressure on him but he'll be fine his passing & defense was solid just gotta make the shots

𝑅𝒶𝑔𝑒𝓇 @RookieM2_ @TheHoopCentral But but he’s a bigger prospect than LeGoat tho @TheHoopCentral But but he’s a bigger prospect than LeGoat tho

The Thomas and Mack Center where the NBA’s Summer League was held was filled to the rafters in anticipation of Wembanyama’s appearance. The hype surrounding the French phenom has only been building up since the Spurs made him the top pick of the draft.

Basketball fans came in droves to witness the event. Even the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wanted to catch the action.

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews Victor Wembanyama’s first Summer League basket in front of a soldout crowd. Fun environment for the No. 1 pick’s debut — even Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is here. Victor Wembanyama’s first Summer League basket in front of a soldout crowd. Fun environment for the No. 1 pick’s debut — even Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is here. https://t.co/hn17UeOwWi

Victor Wembanyama, though, couldn’t get himself going, particularly on offense. He missed his first three shots, including a wide-open dunk against Brandon Miller, the No. 2 pick.

“Wemby” did show his superb ball-handling skills and passing, which opened up opportunities for the San Antonio Spurs. The young Frenchman’s basketball IQ started to show in several of the plays where he had the chance to showcase his playmaking.

Wembanyama’s defense and rebounding were nearly as good as advertised. He had five of the Spurs’ 10 blocks and changed several more shots near the rim. In one instance, he even rejected Miller’s 27-foot three-pointer.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Victor Wembanyama tonight:



9 Points

8 Rebounds

5 Blocks

3 Assists

2/13 FGM

1/6 3PM Victor Wembanyama tonight:9 Points8 Rebounds5 Blocks3 Assists2/13 FGM1/6 3PM https://t.co/ceatdxoY54

As good as his defense and rim protection was, he was also posterized by Kai Jones. The Charlotte Hornets forward went up high for a thunderous slam with Wembanyama hopelessly failing to get to the right spot on time.

Overall, Victor Wembanyama played 27 minutes and finished with nine points, eight rebounds, five blocks and three assists.

Basketball fans will be keen to see Victor Wembanyama again versus the Portland Trail Blazers

Basketball fans can see more of Victor Wembanyama when the San Antonio Spurs battle the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. After a somewhat jittery debut, many hoping “Wemby” will come up with a more emphatic performance against the Blazers.

Some of the attraction between the Spurs and Blazers game could have already been removed. No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson who had an impressive game against the Houston Rockets went down with an injury.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Scoot Henderson will get an MRI on his right shoulder "with optimism" there is no dislocation, per B/R's @ChrisBHaynes Scoot Henderson will get an MRI on his right shoulder "with optimism" there is no dislocation, per B/R's @ChrisBHaynes https://t.co/qL7Rjt7aFI

Henderson is scheduled to undergo an MRI immediately. The Blazers are hoping his injury wasn’t serious. It’s very likely that the point guard will not be available to face Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

