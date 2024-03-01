Victor Wembanyama gets 'ROTY' nod from fellow countryman Kylian Mbappé: “10000%"

Victor Wembanyama has continued to impress this season, proving that his game is capable of translating to an elite level since joining the NBA. While it appeared during the preseason, and the early stretch of the season, that it may take the French star time to find his rhythm, he has since done so. Currently, the 7'4 rookie is averaging unreal numbers this season.

Although the San Antonio Spurs are currently sitting in last place in the Western Conference, Victor Wembanyama's play has been nothing short of remarkable. Over the last ten games, where the Spurs have gone just 2-8, Wembanyama is averaging 22.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.2 blocks, and 2.0 steals per game.

Given his impressive play, it's no surprise that Wembanyama is currently leading the Rookie of the Year race by an overwhelming amount. According to FanDuel, Victor Wembanyama has -1350 odds to win the ROTY award.

The way fellow French superstar Kylian Mbappe sees things, Victor Wembanyama should 100% win the Rookie of the Year award. In a post made on his Instagram story after Wembanyama and the Spurs played the OKC Thunder, Mbappe shared a post from the big man, along with the caption:

"ROTY? 10000%"

@K.Mbappe - Instagram story

Looking at the Rookie of the Year odds, can another player steal the award away from Victor Wembanyama?

As previously stated, Victor Wembanyama has continued to impress this season. In addition to the stats mentioned above from the last ten games, the big man's stats this season as a whole have been nothing short of remarkable.

Over 54 games played, Wembanyama is averaging 20.7 ppg, 3.3 bpg, 3.4 apg, and 10.2 rpg while shooting 46.7% from downtown. At the same time, he has recorded a number of stellar performances over Chet Holmgren, who was considered a contender for the award as well.

Despite things being close early on in the season, the odds of Holmgren winning the Rookie of the Year award have dropped considerably. Currently, after the latest matchup between the two, Holmgren's odds have fallen to +1000, marking a significant gap between first and second place.

At the same time, Brandon Miller, who has put together a number of impressive performances in Charlotte, has seen his odds of winning the award fall all the way to +42000. Similarly, Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski have seen their odds fall to +50000.

Given that, it appears as though Wembanyama's odds to win the Rookie of the Year award are all-but guaranteed to see him remain the favorite. The big question going forward will be whether the Spurs can surround him with a team that allows him to compete at the highest level.