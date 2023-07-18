San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama recently said that he was looking forward to getting back to focusing on basketball this offseason.

This comes following what the 19-year-old described as a strenuous last couple of months for him. The 2023 No. 1 draft pick has had his every move scrutinized due to the immense hype surrounding his seemingly limitless potential.

However, it doesn’t look like Wembanyama will get a break from the attention any time soon. This comes as even his recent haircut led to some extra attention from fans on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A photo was recently posted featuring the 7-foot-3 big man sporting a freshly shaved head. The pic resulted in fans cracking jokes about Wembanyama’s new look.

Some joked that the French phenom's new haircut shaved a few inches off his massive height:

“He’s now 6’11,” one fan said.

Meanwhile, others just weren’t a fan of Wembanyama’s look at all:

“He looks hideous. Thank God he ain’t on my team looking like that,” another fan said.

However, by far the most common jokes were those that made reference to the resemblance between Wembanyama’s haircut and Spurs legend Tim Duncan’s former hairstyle:

“Now he just needs a $12 button-down from Walmart and he’s just like Tim Duncan,” one fan said.

Elisha Surillo @elishasurillo @BleacherReport Now he just needs a $12 button down from Walmart and he’s just like Tim Duncan

“Oh no, he's gonna start going to the Spurs barber for the Tim Duncan lineup,” another fan said.

Here are a few more reactions to Victor Wembanyama’s new look:

Hammond @quiet64403613 @BleacherReport Greg told him to do it because he wanted him to look more like tim

𝙅⭑𝙮 🥽 @fuccwick @BleacherReport Y’all really boutta document every single thing he does. Feels like the next post is gonna be “wemby took a piss!”

SportsLayDown🦋 @sportslaydown @BleacherReport Ain’t no way y’all made a post about a man getting a hair cut wtf

Victor Wembanyama on his offseason plans

San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama

As for Victor Wembanyama’s full comments regarding his offseason plans, the big man said he was glad the Summer League is over. This is because "Wemby" can now focus on improving his game and his body over the next few months:

“In the past month, I think basketball was not even 50% of my schedule,” Wembanyama said.

“I can’t stand it. It is a special moment in my life but I am glad it is over. I just want to hoop. I want to work out, lift, because this is my life. Obviously, every first pick has got to go through this. But it just makes me better for the future.”

Wembanyama added that he would talk with San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich about how to best plan out his offseason schedule:

“I gotta talk with Pop.

“I am going to listen to what he is going to say, and I am ready to make any sacrifice for the team, give 100%. I need to sit down with the Spurs to know what the next few months are going to look like.

"When to go on vacation, when to start back working out, where I am going to practice — in San Antonio, somewhere else. I got two or three great months that are coming, and they are going to change my life. I am probably going to disappear from the media for the next month, honestly.”

Wembanyama averaged 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 4.0 blocks and 1.5 3-pointers per game on 40.7% shooting over two Summer League games.

Also read: Victor Wembanyama joining forces with Kyle Kuzma to become face of $30 million fitness drink company

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault