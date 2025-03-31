Victor Wembanyama Injury Update: Latest status of Spurs star's blood clot injury revealed

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama has undergone surgery to correct a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. The injury, which was discovered after the All-Star Game in February, had him ruled out indefinitely for the season.

If everything goes according to plan, he might represent the French national team at the summer's EuroBasket.

Per Frederic Fauthox, head coach of the French national team, Victor Wembanyama is eager to represent his country.

"We spoke with Victor before his surgery, and he is motivated to be part of the team," Fauthoux said via L'Equipe.

"We will see how his physical condition evolves, and we’ll make a decision when the time is right. Until then, there will be some uncertainty. But he feels good, and everything is going well with his rehabilitation," he added.

Wemby, before his abrupt end to the season, averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.8 blocks. He was the front-runner for the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year Award.

France qualified for the 2025 EuroBasket and are placed in Group D alongside hosts Poland, Slovenia, Iceland, Belgium and Israel.

The tournament will begin on Aug. 27 and end on Sept. 14. While there's no rush for the 2024 Rookie of the Year to return, San Antonio will be optimistic that he can be fully fit for the 2025-26 season.

Victor Wembanyama dissed by LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal

Victor Wembanyama was considered the favorite to win the DPOY award before his season ended abruptly. However, Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal dismissed this on the Mar. 20 episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq" and gave his reasons.

"You say (Victor) Wembanyama is the Defensive Player of the Year, right?" he asked. "Well, his team is 20 games under .500. How are you the Defensive Player of the Year and your team isn't even f***ing winning?"

Despite being out since February, Wemby still has the most blocks this season. He has denied opponents with 176 blocks. His nearest rival is Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (136 blocks), followed by Milwaukee Bucks's Brook Lopez (135 blocks).

