Victor Wembanyama rejected billionaire Michael Rubin's 'summer players party' to get sleep before 27 point explosion in second game

Victor Wembanyama had a monstrous performance in his second game in the NBA Summer League. He scored 27 points, had 12 rebounds, and blocked 3 shots.

The night before this game, Wembanyama was invited to a Summer Players Party at Tao nightclub hosted by Fanatics CEO and billionaire Michael Rubin and the NBA’s Players Association. Wembanyama reportedly declined this invite in order to get enough sleep.

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright Victor Wembanyama, 19, skipped the Summer Players Party at Tao nightclub hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and the NBA’s Players Association. He declined the invitation to get his rest ahead of today's game. Learning that Victor doesn't play about his sleep. Victor Wembanyama, 19, skipped the Summer Players Party at Tao nightclub hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and the NBA’s Players Association. He declined the invitation to get his rest ahead of today's game. Learning that Victor doesn't play about his sleep.

Wembanyama is one of the top prospects in NBA history, and as far as his potential is concerned, he could be the best ever to do it. However, after numerous years of NBA, it is apparent that skill alone is not enough to become an all-time great. The intangibles that players possess go a long way to determining how successful they become.

At just 19 years of age, Wembanyama is proving that he can already take and make wise decisions when it comes to his priorities. While any 19-year-old around the world could love to party with a billionaire, Wembanyama declined the invite and prioritized his sleep. Part of this might've been influenced by his abysmal debut, but it still shows a deep dedication to the game.

Twitter reacts to Victor Wembanyama choosing sleep over a billionaire's summer player party

San Antonio Spurs unveil No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama is already displaying the intangibles of an all-time great basketball player. Some of the greatest players of all time chose the game over other parts of their life. After all, it takes a lot of hard work and practice to appear as naturally talented.

When Wembanyama chose to prioritize his sleep for a Summer League game and came out to score 27 points, fans all over Twitter had some respectful reactions. They were in awe of Wembanyama, his fit on the Spurs, and his future career.

Here are some Twitter reactions:

Hayate @Palmtop_Tiger77 @mikecwright What he should be doing. The sooner the summer league ends the better. Get away from Vegas Wemby once your in San Antonio the noise will die down. A place you just go to work every day and thats it. Work on your game and stay in the gym. Leave the clubs to Ja and Zion lol @mikecwright What he should be doing. The sooner the summer league ends the better. Get away from Vegas Wemby once your in San Antonio the noise will die down. A place you just go to work every day and thats it. Work on your game and stay in the gym. Leave the clubs to Ja and Zion lol

One of the fans commented on how he could work great alongside Gregg Popovich.

Another was quick to point out that Wembanyama is probably trying to avoid a Brittany situation after already getting himself in trouble.

Sports bettor @TheOneFortyPlus @mikecwright Probably scared of running into Brittany or another situation like that. Best to just go to bed, wake up and grind again. @mikecwright Probably scared of running into Brittany or another situation like that. Best to just go to bed, wake up and grind again.

Some fans were also wondering how Wembanyama would get entry into the club given that the French player is only 19 years of age. The drinking age in Vegas is 21 and is normally required to enter clubs.

Adrian Badgerowski @BdgrSprtsServic @TheOneFortyPlus @mikecwright Dont you have to be 21 to get into Tao? It's a nightclub in vegas so I would guess yes you would. @TheOneFortyPlus @mikecwright Dont you have to be 21 to get into Tao? It's a nightclub in vegas so I would guess yes you would.

Keith @KeithDobiee @mikecwright Doesn’t he have to be 21 to get in? @mikecwright Doesn’t he have to be 21 to get in?

While their concerns are legit, it is Wembanyama we are talking about, after all. He is not just some random rookie. He is someone who has the potential to be the greatest player ever to ever play in the NBA and is already somewhat of a celebrity. Wembanyama has 2.3 million followers on Instagram and probably would not need ID to enter a Vegas club where he's been invited by a billionaire.

That said, fans were appreciative that Wembanyama chose sleep and performed well in his second game of the NBA Summer League.

