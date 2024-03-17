Victor Wembanyama rocks $10,230 Louis Vuitton bag and France football Euro kit combo for Spurs-Nets showdown

The San Antonio Spurs hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, and Victor Wembanyama saw to it to arrive at work in style. Even in his rookie year, the French phenom has been producing impeccable statistical numbers, and his fashion taste is also keeping up.

Wemby arrived carrying a blue Speedy P9 Bandouliere 25 Monogram Leather Louis Vuitton bag, which is valued at StockX at $10,230. This luxury item is crafted with calfskin and Monogram print, designed to resemble the iconic canvas.

Victor Wembanyama comes in to work with a French-inspired getup along with LV Bandoliere.

Designed by fashion icon Pharrell Wiliams, his meticulous touch is evident in every detail, from the gleaming golden hardware to the plush lambskin lining along with the exclusive plaque hidden inside.

This French-made bag measures boasts a natural cowhide trim, a secure lock on the main compartment, an internal zip pocket and a removable leather pouch. The double handles and adjustable strap add up to its elegance and versatility.

Along with the bag, Victor Wembanyama gave some props to his roots by sporting a France soccer jersey as he captioned his Instagram story with @equipedefrance.

Victor Wembanyama's stats and the San Antonio Spurs' status before their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets

As the season draws to a close a month from now, the first season of Victor Wembanyama in the NBA is also closing in as the San Antonio Spurs (14-53) are far from making a playoff run, placed last in the stacked Western Conference.

The Spurs enter their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets carrying a three-game losing streak and have only won once in the last six games (against the Golden State Warriors).

Victor Wembanyama is still making a case for the 2024 Rookie of the Year honors competing against Chet Holmgren of the OKC Thunder.

The former Metropolitans' 92 big man has averaged 20.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 3.4 blocks and 1.3 steals in 59 games. His career high in scoring came against the Phenix Suns with 38 points and his top-rebounding performance against the Chicago Bulls with 20.

After missing two games against the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors on March 7 and 9, Wembanyama played in San Antonio's last three games, averaging 15.0 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 3.7 apg, 2.3 bpg and 1.3 spg.