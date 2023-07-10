Victor Wembanyama's rumoured $100 million Nike deal could potentially surpass LeBron James' deal

French basketball prodigy Victor Wembanyama is generating immense hype even before playing his first regular season game in the NBA, with comparisons to LeBron James' monumental rise in 2004. The 7-foot-5 center from Metropolitans 92 has caught the attention of brands, sparking an intense battle for endorsement deals.

Nike is rumored to be one of the frontrunners vying for Wembanyama. As soon as the 19-year-old center was officially announced as the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, Nike sent out a message on social media, proclaiming,

"All eyes on @vicw_32."

His agent, Bouna Ndiaye, is now tasked with securing lucrative deals for this exceptional prospect. Speculation suggests that Nike could offer Wembanyama a staggering $100 million endorsement deal.

Sonny Vaccaro, a renowned sports marketing executive credited with bringing Michael Jordan to Nike, predicts that shoe brands could present Wembanyama with a blank check.

If Wembanyama were to secure a shoe deal worth $100 million, he would surpass LeBron James' record-breaking $90 million deal for seven years back in 2023. While the full amount of the Nike deal remains undisclosed, it was officially signed on June 19, 2023.

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula CAN CONFIRM: #1 pick Victor Wembanyama is already officially signed to Nike.



“Wemby” first signed with Nike during his pro career in France and the multi-year footwear & apparel endorsement deal will carry over into his early NBA career. CAN CONFIRM: #1 pick Victor Wembanyama is already officially signed to Nike.“Wemby” first signed with Nike during his pro career in France and the multi-year footwear & apparel endorsement deal will carry over into his early NBA career. https://t.co/0lc8eRkFWN

Before his NBA Summer League debut, the French unicorn showcased his skills in the French LNB League, averaging 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, and three blocks per game with an impressive 47% field goal accuracy over 32 games.

Victor Wembanyama looks to focus more on basketball after being picked 1st overall in the 2023 NBA draft

The debut of Victor Wembanyama in the NBA Summer League has been blunt. Fans and the media were quick to jump over to the distress of the Frech basketball player but he surely made it up in the next game.

Against the Portland Trail Blazers, he tallied 27 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks.

During the post game press conference, Victor Wembanyama wants to focus on his game and set aside activities after being picked as the 1st overall pick.

“In the past month, I think basketball wasn't even 50% of my schedule," said Wembanyama. "I can't stand it. I know it's a special moment in my life, but I'm glad it's over. I just wanna hoop. I just want to work out. Lift. Because this is my life."

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Victor Wembanyama on the media tour and being able to focus on basketball now.



(via “In the past month, I think basketball wasn't even 50% of my schedule. I can't stand it. I know it's a special moment in my life, but I'm glad it's over. I just wanna hoop.”Victor Wembanyama on the media tour and being able to focus on basketball now.(via @TomerAzarly “In the past month, I think basketball wasn't even 50% of my schedule. I can't stand it. I know it's a special moment in my life, but I'm glad it's over. I just wanna hoop.”Victor Wembanyama on the media tour and being able to focus on basketball now.(via @TomerAzarly) https://t.co/E782jt5TFp

Wembanyama also made the decision to skip representing France in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, opting to prepare for his rookie year with the San Antonio Spurs. He aims to focus on playing for the French national team in 2024 when his home country hosts the Olympics in Paris.

