Victor Wembanyama sets expectations sky high, predicting Spurs to reach highest seed since 2017

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama has grown to become one of the leaders of a young Spurs team. Ahead of the 2025-26 season, the Frenchman spoke to the media on Monday where he set sky-high expectations for himself and the Spurs.

He predicted that the Spurs would reach their highest seed since 2017. During the 2016-2017 season, San Antonio finished No. 2 behind the Golden State Warriors.

“Success would be getting to the playoffs and not the play-in,” said Victor Wembanyama [start from 9:20]. “So I guess that means the sixth seed.”

This will be Coach Mitch Johnson’s first full season as head coach. He succeeded the legendary Gregg Popovich, who stepped down from the coaching role and moved into the role of President of Basketball Operations.

He will be aiming to guide the Spurs to their first playoffs since 2019, when they lost in the first round to the Denver Nuggets.

Last season will be in his rear-view mirror after a wonderful sophomore season ended early due to injury. He was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder after the All-Star game. He then missed the rest of the season as the Spurs faltered and missed the postseason again.

He marked his return during the 2025 preseason and showed glimpses of his potential. He helped the Spurs defeat the Pacers 133-104 on Friday to cap off a 5-0 undefeated preseason. The 2024 Rookie of the Year ended the game with 17 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

What’s next for Victor Wembanyama?

Victor Wembanyama will lead San Antonio, alongside star guard De'Aaron Fox and young stars Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle, to become dark horses in the West.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) forward Keldon Johnson (3) bump chests before the game against the Indiana Pacers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

He is expected by fans and analysts to elevate his defensive game. His offensive output will also see improvement as he showed in the preseason.

However, while he might have another run at individual honors, success will be defined by how far he leads the Spurs to a level of success last seen in the Tim Duncan era.

