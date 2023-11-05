Victor Wembanyama sets unique Spurs record following in Tim Duncan's shoes: Looking at 'The Alien's' epic rookie performance 

The San Antonio Spurs truly have a gem in their hands with Victor Wembanyama, who's been excellent so far for the team this season. They play the Toronto Raptors tonight (November 5) and the French big man has already set a record in the first half of their bout.

Wemby's known for his defensive skills as he's got incredible length. The lanky, 7-foot-4 center has set a record for most blocks for the Spurs in the first half. He ended the first half of the game with three blocks, showing his spectacular defensive skills and physical attributes.

He's slowly following the footsteps of Tim Duncan, who's won five championships with the team during his tenure. Duncan is also a capable defender, as he averaged 2.2 blocks per game his entire career. Wemby has impressed a ton of players with his incredible talent this season and he's becoming a favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award.

During one sequence against the Raptors, OG Anunoby decided to test his offensive skills against Wembanyama. He took on the big man on the left side of the floor and tried to bully his way to the rim as he tried to shoot over Victor.

Thanks to the length of the rookie, he was able to snatch the ball with his block. Wemby barely jumped and successfully got a block on the Raptors forward.

There's still a lot more to come for Wemby as he slowly takes over the league and anchors the defense for the Spurs.

Victor Wembanyama is one of two players with over ten threes and ten blocks

Aside from the impressive record he now holds for the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama also has another record under his belt. Victor Wembanyama is one of two players to have at least ten threes and ten blocks in their first six games in the league. The other player who joins him is his fellow rookie, Chet Holmgren.

Holmgren has 13 three-pointers so far this season and 14 blocks. Wemby, meanwhile, has made ten threes this season and 14 blocks. The record for the Frenchman could increase as the Spurs' bout against the Raptors isn't over just yet.

Wemby is gradually taking over the league in his first season. He's averaging 20.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks in his rookie season.

That includes his 38-point eruption against the Phoenix Suns, setting his career high. He also had ten rebounds and two blocks against the Suns, leading San Antonio to a victory. The Spurs have been on a roll so far, with back-to-back wins prior to their game against Toronto.

