Like most NBA players, Victor Wembanyama chose a specific number for a reason which has a ton of personal meaning. Wemby chosen the No. 1 to be on his jersey with the Metropolitans 92 but hasn't explained why he uses the number until now.

The 7-foot-5 center recently talked about how he felt about finally wearing a San Antonio Spurs jersey and the meaning behind his jersey number. The top pick of this year's draft is quite interesting, with his mature outlook in life and humility on the court coming through in his answer.

"It's comfortable," Wemby said. "It feels like I always should've worn this one.

"It's a mentality. ... There's no other option but to be No. 1. I can't accept to be behind someone in some way and not being the best."

For a young player like Victor, having that mentality clearly separates him from the other rookies. Not only did he show a mentality of a great player, he was still able to stay grounded despite the fanfare he's been getting.

Wemby is expected to make his summer league debut on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets.

Victor Wembanyama compares getting drafted to giving birth

Wemby at the 2023 NBA draft

Before this year's draft night, everyone knew that Victor Wembanyama would be the first pick, including himself. But Wemby still felt nervous and excited throughout the whole process.

When asked about his outlook on the matter, he gave a great answer, saying that he felt reborn during draft night.

"When you expect a baby nine months before, when it comes in, you still cry," Wembanyama said. "It's still a big achievement in my life. It's a dream come true. There's no award for what I got. I deserved it, I expected it but still it's like I was born on draft night. It's a new life."

Not only did he get reborn, but the city of San Antonio found a new source of hope in Wemby. With him at the helm, the possibility of the Spurs getting back to their championship ways could be right around the corner.

Big things are expected of the Frenchman as will attempt to lead the team back to relevancy. Additionally, other NBA stars look forward to matching up against the center in the coming season.

