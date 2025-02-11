Victor Wembanyama Stats Tonight: How did Spurs superstar fare tonight against the Wizards? (Feb. 10)

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs visited the Washington Wizards at the Capitol One Arena on Monday as part of the NBA's 10-game slate. Wembanyama is averaging 24.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs entered the game on a two-game losing streak and as losers of seven out of their last 10. Interim coach Mitch Johnson didn't make any changes to his starting lineup consisting of Wembanyama, Chris Paul, De'Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell and Harrison Barnes.

On the other hand, the Wizards have also lost two straight and were still the worst team in the league at 9-43. So how did "The Alien" perform tonight in Washington, D.C.?

Here are Victor Wembanyama's stats in the first half:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Victor Wembanyama 18 10 2 2 0 1 1 17:21 7-11 4-6 0-0 +6

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

