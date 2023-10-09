Victor Wembanyama vs Chet Holmgren: Taking closer look at how 2 young stars’ pre-NBA careers stack up against each other

Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren are two of the favorites to win the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year. Holmgren was drafted by the OKC Thunder second in the 2022 draft but suffered an injury before he could start his pro career. Wembanyama is the highly-touted phenom who was considered by many analysts and scouts as a generational talent. The Frenchman was taken by the San Antonio Spurs No. 1 a year after Holmgren.

“Wemby” and Holmgren are expected to play crucial roles for their respective teams for next season. The Thunder, after nearly making the playoffs last season, could be a postseason team if the former Gonzaga superstar plays as expected.

The Spurs, one of the worst teams in the NBA last season, are expected to gain moderate improvement with Wembanyama in the lineup. A few analysts even see the team contending for at least a play-in tournament with the lanky center suiting up for coach Gregg Popovich.

Chet Holmgren’s career before the NBA

Chet Holmgren was the No. 1 player in 2021 coming out of high school. He reportedly had 30 scholarship offers but eventually chose to play for Gonzaga. Holmgren decided to follow in the footsteps of Jalen Suggs, one of his former high school teammates who played for the Bulldogs.

In his lone collegiate season, Holmgren averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.7 blocks and 1.9 assists. He was named the West Coast Conference Defensive Player and Rookie of the Year.

Chet Holmgren suited up for the OKC Thunder in his NBA Summer League debut. He caused a sensation when he finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, six blocks and four assists in leading his team to a win. A month later, he suffered a Lisfranc injury after an accidental collision with LA Lakers superstar LeBron James in a pro-am game.

Victor Wembanyama’s career before the NBA

Victor Wembanyama’s pro basketball career started in 2019 when he signed with Nanterre 92 as a 15-year-old talent. For two seasons, he saw action in only five EuroCup games. Although he hardly played, he had already caught the attention of international scouts.

In his last year in France, he played for the Metropolitans 92 and averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 2.4 assists. He was named the MVP, Best Scorer and Best Defender. “Wemby” was also named the Best Young Player from 2021 until 2023.

Wembanyama and Holmgren had an epic battle in the 2021 FIBA Under-19 World Cup Finals

Victor Wembanyama was part of the French National Basketball Team that reached the 2019 FIBA Under-19 World Cup Finals. Their opponents were the vaunted Team USA, led by Chet Holmgren, Jaden Ivey and Kenny Lofton Jr.

The Americans won the tournament where Holmgren was named MVP after averaging 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 blocks. Team USA nearly lost the gold medal game, though, as the 17-year-old Frenchman had 22 points, eight rebounds and eight blocks.

Many still remember that game and predicted that the two would have many more battles in the NBA.

Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren could meet in the NBA for the first time in the 2023-24 preseason

All eyes will be in Oklahoma on October 9 when the Thunder host the San Antonio Spurs. The game could mark the first meeting in the NBA between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault has already confirmed that his team is healthy except for center Aleksej Pokusevski. San Antonio’s roster is also ready to debut in the preseason.

If everything goes as planned, the much-anticipated one-on-one matchup between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren could finally happen.