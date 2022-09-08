Video: 2x All-Star brutally nutmegs Kyrie Irving in a pick-up game

Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young beat Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving at his own game in a recent scrimmage.

Young displayed his flashy handles and danced with the ball around Kyrie before nutmegging him on his way to the rim. Here's a clip of the play (via Ben Stinar on Twitter):

Ben Stinar @BenStinar Yo what Trae did to Kyrie here is wild lmao Yo what Trae did to Kyrie here is wild lmao https://t.co/IB4aAZH76t

Trae Young and Kyrie Irving have been spotted working out together several times this offseason. Young has likely been taking notes, adding some flashy skills to his already stacked arsenal by playing with and against one of the greatest ball-handlers of all time.

The upcoming campaign will be the Hawks star's fifth in the NBA. Young has been one of the best point guards in the league over the last half a decade. He averaged 28/9/4 last season, shooting at a career-best split of 46/38/90.

However, Young had an unsuccessful run in the playoffs as the Hawks lost to the Miami Heat in five games.

The 23-year-old has shown tremendous determination this offseason to improve his game. He has been spotted working with veterans like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, among others.

Kyrie Irving set to play for Brooklyn Nets next campaign as he looks to rejuvenate himself

Kyrie Irving's future has been uncertain for most of the offseason.

Irving could've opted out of his contract and become a free agent to sign a long-term extension. However, the Brooklyn Nets weren't confident in him being available consistently.

This led to their refusal to offer him a long-term deal. The former NBA champion eventually opted into his player option worth $37 million for the 2022-23 season. Irving was on the trade block for months, with the LA Lakers rumored to be heavily interested in his services. But the two franchises couldn't agree on a potential deal.

As the offseason progressed, multiple reports suggested that Irving was keen to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets. This was regardless of what happened with Kevin Durant, who had requested a trade on June 30.

The interest seemed mutual as Brooklyn told potential suitors they had no intentions of trading "Uncle Drew." Durant also rescinded his trade request and the Nets will now be running it back with the superstar duo.

It presents a solid opportunity for Kyrie Irving to rejuvenate himself and shut down his critics. He has been active this offseason, participating in workouts and pick-up games with fellow NBA players.

Irving hasn't played to his potential yet with the Brooklyn Nets. If he can stay healthy and make himself available throughout the season, he could earn back the trust of Brooklyn and many other teams. This could in turn help him potentially secure a long-term deal as a free agent next offseason.

It will also elevate his and the Nets' chances of winning a championship. Brooklyn arguably has one of the most well-rounded rosters in the league. Defensive stalwarts Ben Simmons and Royce O'Neale are expected to fill the holes from last season's roster. Joe Harris will also be returning from a long injury layoff.

There is a belief that this team, as constructed, can go deep in the postseason and it will be interesting to see how they start the season.

