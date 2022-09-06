Video: 4x NBA champion pulls out hilarious moves on a boat while being on Labor Day holiday

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors is having quite the summer following his highly-anticipated return to the hardwood.

After missing out on two seasons between 2019-21, Thompson's basketball resurgence became one of the Warriors' highlights. His return to action helped boost the Warriors' quest for a title. It took a while for the five-time All-Star to find his stride, but his presence proved to be a key tool in winning their fourth chip in eight years.

During their championship parade, Thompson was seen having the time of his life. Klay managed to lose his captain's hat, almost losing one of his championship rings and ran into a fan while celebrating their NBA title win.

Sports Illustrated @SInow Klay Thompson accidentally knocked down a fan at the Warriors’ championship parade



(via paolo.m__ | IG) Klay Thompson accidentally knocked down a fan at the Warriors’ championship parade (via paolo.m__ | IG) https://t.co/AcgWUEiiIV

It looks like Klay isn't finished having fun just yet. On Twitter, the four-time champion was seen dancing on his boat during the Labor Day holiday. Thompson was rocking a hat while dancing, luckily, he didn't lose it like his captain's hat.

The two-time All-NBA is having the time of his life this summer, and it looks like he isn't thinking about basketball that much. With only a few weeks until training camp, Thompson should make the most out of his time this NBA offseason.

Can the Warriors win back-to-back NBA championships?

With a ton of roster changes this offseason, there's a ton of questions as to which team will win the 2023 NBA championship. The Warriors may have tweaked their roster a bit, but they are still considered contenders for the title next season.

Golden State were able to win impressively despite not everyone paying much attention to them during their 2021-22 campaign. The Warriors showed everyone that they're still the team to beat and dismantled most of their matchups.

Their win against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals is considered more valuable compared to their earlier titles. It was also their first title in the post-Kevin Durant era.

However, because of how their finances were constructed, the front office had to give up some of their key role players during free agency. The Warriors organization had to give up fan-favorite players like Nemanja Bjelica, Otto Porter Jr., Damion Lee, and Gary Payton II.

Luckily for the team, they were able to replace them with decent players like Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green. The Warriors also re-signed Kevon Looney on a three-year $25.5 million deal.

Given how their squad is built, the Warriors still have a chance to compete in the Western Conference. Even though the Pacific Division has gotten better on paper, people shouldn't overlook the Warriors. They have the most experience out of all the teams that are competing for a title. Additionally, the team will finally have Klay Thompson available from the start of the campaign.

The 2022-23 season is months away and the Warriors are looking to win their fifth title in nine years. With the experience that they've accumulated throughout the years, they have a big chance at taking home the Larry O'Brien trophy with them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar