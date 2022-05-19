Video: "Barkley sucks! Barkley sucks!" - Golden State fans diss Charles Barkley with hilarious chants, analyst claps back at them with "Y'all suck too!" on national TV

"Inside the NBA" panelist and former league MVP Charles Barkley and the Golden State Warriors went back and forth following Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

The Golden State Warriors won the game against the Dallas Mavericks by a 25-point margin (112-87) on Wednesday.

After the match, Barkley said it wouldn't be wise to overreact to the Mavericks' wide-margin loss. TNT's "Inside The NBA" show took place outside Golden State's arena, and Dubnation took advantage of the opportunity to troll Barkley by chanting:

"Barkley sucks!"

The "Chuckster" didn't hold back either, saying:

"Hey, you're right, and y'all suck too! I love doing that, let's go!"

Charles Barkley believes there's no need to overreact to the Dallas Mavericks' blowout loss to Golden State Warriors

The 2022 NBA playoffs have been very exciting. This campaign has seen several legitimate title contenders lock horns with each other.

Several teams have registered wins in Game 1s, and by a significant margin at times. However, that hasn't given them the advantage to bag a series win.

Western Conference finalists, the Dallas Mavericks, have endured losses in each of their Game 1s this postseason.

The Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 4-2 in round one and registered a 4-3 series win against the Phoenix Suns in round two.

Charles Barkley believes that Dallas' blowout loss in Game 1 isn't something one should overreact to, considering how these playoffs have gone so far. He said:

"I thought they got great shots in the first half, they just did not go in," said Charles Barkley about the Mavericks. "But the one thing we've learned about the playoffs, you go back to Milwaukee and Boston Game 1, you go back to Dallas against Phoenix Game 1, nobody's gonna overreact."

The Dallas Mavericks are the best 3-point shooting team in the playoffs. They have made the most long-range shots (15 per game) and continue to rely on it against the Golden State Warriors.

Luka Doncic and company attempted 48 shots from the arc in Game 1, with 29 in the first half alone. However, they weren't as efficient as they usually have been, converting 11 of their 48 attempts from long range.

Credit goes to the Golden State Warriors' defense. They tried to close out the opposition shooters with great pace and didn't allow the likes of Doncic and Brunson to find the open man with ease.

The Mavericks had just 14 assists on the night, with Doncic and Brunson combining for eight.

