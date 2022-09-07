Video: “Being mentally tough means you can take your mind someplace else”- Kobe Bryant shared some Mamba Mentality on a show

Kobe Bryant has been one of the most influential players in recent basketball history, creating a reputation as one of the most competitive players of his era.

Some point towards Bryant being motivated and pushed by the incomparable Michael Jordan. The LA Lakers superstar and NBA icon wanted to do everything to be the best. Stories about the Hall of Fame guard have backed that up.

Bryant died at the age of 41 in January 2021, but fans continue to use his words of advice as inspiration. Individuals have used the concept of the "Mamba Mentality" to motivate themselves. In one interview, Bryant talked about the importance of mental toughness:

“Being mentally tough means you can take your mind someplace else. Concentrate on that other thing to the point where the thing that was bothering you is no longer a focus and you don’t feel it anymore.”

Kobe Bryant continues to impact the game of basketball

It's been more than two years since Kobe Bryant tragically died at the age of 41 alongside his daughter Gianna. His impact on the game cannot be understated, as Bryant has continued to motivate future generations.

Not only have fans used the "Mamba Mentality" to motivate themselves in the game, they have also taken the approach to help them get through life's obstacles.

Some might not realize just how deep his roots are in the game of basketball. He spent 20 years in the NBA, winning five championships while suiting up for the LA Lakers. He also won three gold medals at the Olympics and went directly from high school to the NBA in 1996 after being named the national player of the year.

His father, Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, played eight seasons in the league before playing internationally. He also coached in the WNBA (head coach of the LA Sparks twice), college, lower levels of basketball and internationally.

Bryant's uncle, John "Chubby" Cox, played seven games with the Washington Bullets in 1982-83 after playing in the Continental Basketball Association (today's G League) from 1978 to 1981.

What was even more impressive was the versatility that Bryant had on the court.

Although many will remember Kobe for his impressive ability on offense, the two-time scoring champion was an impressive two-way player. Bryant was named to the All-Defensive team an eye-opening 12 times. He finished his career with averages of 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 44.7%.

