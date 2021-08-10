Video of Ben Simmons working on his jump shot surfaces amid fallout with the Philadelphia 76ers 

Ben Simmons has dominated the NBA Trade Rumors this summer ever since the Philadelphia 76ers saw their 2021 NBA Playoffs journey come to an end. The Australian point guard has been linked with various teams and has reportedly suffered a fallout with the Sixers organization.

According to NBA Trade Rumors, Ben Simmons has also cut off all communications with the Philadelphia 76ers, and, as things stand, a trade move for the All-Star is inevitable in the next few weeks. The Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings are some names that have emerged as potential suitors.

Source: Ben Simmons has cut off communication with basically everyone in the Sixers organization. Everything is going thru his agent, Rich Paul. Ben is open to going to the GSWs though he doesn’t have much leverage in the situation. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) August 5, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers' asking price has been deemed too high by the other teams, which is one of the major reasons he is yet to find his new team. The Warriors are currently the frontrunners to acquire him, as NBA Trade Rumors suggest they are Ben Simmons' preferred option.

Video surfaces online of Philadelphia 76ers' star Ben Simmons working on his jump shot

Ben Simmons in action during a game

Ben Simmons has been criticized heavily for his problems on the offensive end, especially concerning his inability to take jump shots. A new video of him working on this area of his game has surfaced on social media lately.

Ben Simmons can be seen alongside Rajon Rondo, practicing his shooting from beyond the arc. Here's the clip:

Despite operating as the Philadelphia 76ers' primary ball-handler ever since he made his debut for them, Ben Simmons has always struggled to be their primary scoring option. His partnership with Joel Embiid has become highly questionable because it doesn't allow Simmons to operate with much space on offense.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been linked to Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal lately, and Ben Simmons is viewed as a key to any trade that may potentially go through. Simmons continues to be a huge threat on defense, which is one of the major reasons why a plethora of teams have shown interest in acquiring him.

However, it remains to be seen if Sixers' GM Daryl Morey will reduce his asking price, which is estimated to be close to James Harden's deal from the 2020-21 NBA season.

If the video of him working on his jump shot is anything to go by, one can expect the teams interested in Simmons to be a bit more aggressive in their approach to signing him ahead of the upcoming season.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra