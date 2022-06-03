Video: Boston Celtics' Al Horford blows a kiss to the Bay Area crowd as 15-year veteran gets Game 1 bragging rights over Golden State in NBA Finals

Al Horford had a great impact on the Boston Celtics in his NBA Finals debut. The veteran scored 26 points to lead the team to a 120-108 win in Game 1. Ecstatic after securing a 1-0 lead, Al Horford blew a kiss to the fans in the Bay Area expressing his happiness.

Fans at the Chase Center were extremely loud as they were excited to see their team back in the NBA Finals. They cheered for every play made by the Golden State Warriors, but in the end, it didn't work out well for them. Already disappointed by the collapse in the fourth, Al Horford's gesture would have definitely added more fuel to their fire.

The 36-year-old made some big shots in the fourth quarter to lead the Boston Celtics' resurgent run there. Despite being down by 12 points heading into the fourth quarter, the Eastern Conference champions did not lose hope. Coming back from that big a deficit on the road was tough. However, they stayed together and fought their way back to steal a win on the road.

Al Horford has been in the NBA for 15 seasons. He took 141 playoff games to reach the NBA Finals but showed no signs of nervousness. When asked by Shaquille O'Neal about how excited he was to play on the biggest stage, Horford replied by saying:

"It's one of these things that I've been waiting for these moments and I know it's different, but I've played in a similar stage in college, you know what I mean like, those type of games, I just feel comfortable out here and I wanted to project that to the group and make sure that our guys came out here and played free, understand that it is just a game and just go out there and have fun."

Playing against the likes of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green is not an easy task. Although they have a 1-0 lead, the series is expected to get tougher in the coming games.

The Celtics showed great resilience in coming back from a deficit. However, they will have to find a way out to contain Steph Curry. The two-time MVP was terrific in the first quarter. Heading into Game 2, coach Ime Udoka will certainly be looking to find a way out to stop Curry. He is a proven scorer and, if given a chance, will undoubtedly take over any game in no time.

How important is Al Horford to the Celtics' championship aspirations?

2022 NBA Finals - Game One

Al Horford has been a big part of the Celtics this season. This being his second spell in Boston, Horford was already well acquainted with their style of play. The team started the season slow and were 20-21 at one point in time. However, from thereon they kept getting better and Al Horford was a big part of helping the team in this run.

In the playoffs, the veteran has been spot on from both ends of the floor. He is a reliable three-point shooter and is also a great rim protector. Although he has not been to the Finals, Al Horford has played against some of the best players in the league. He is a great leader and everyone in the locker room has immense respect for him.

Playing against the Warriors, Al Horford led the team to a stunning win in Game 1. He was extremely composed and hit three-pointers with extreme ease. Going forward, Horford will definitely have to play a similar role.

The Dubs will make things extremely tough for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, which will give Horford a chance to make some buckets. He has already proven that he can score, but it will be interesting to see if the Dubs have a game plan to stop the veteran.

