Video: Denver Nuggets players come up with creative answers when they are asked "what was Usher doing at 7pm?"

Denver Nuggets reporter Katy Winge ambushed the players with a random question during their training camp. Winge asked each player on the roster:

"What was Usher doing at 7pm?"

Apparently, this question comes from a trend on TikTok where users would ask random people about Usher's whereabouts at 7 PM. It's a hilarious trend since the question is vague enough to have people guessing and answering creatively. Little did people know that it's a reference to Usher's song "Nice & Slow".

The Denver Nuggets were no different when it came to how they reacted. Some caught on to the reference and sang the verse, while others scratched their heads trying to decipher the question. It was funny that the older players knew what was up. Most young players had no clue what that meant.

DeAndre Jordan, Jeff Green and Ish Smith knew what the reference meant, however, Bones Hyland, Jamal Murray and Christian Braun looked clueless when asked the question.

Denver Nuggets prepare for the upcoming season

Training camp is officially over and the NBA preseason is under way. The Denver Nuggets faced the Oklahoma City Thunder in their first preseason matchup. During the preseason, the starting five usually only play in the first half.

Bench players get a lot of minutes to impress during the preseason. This allows teams to analyze how good they are without their starters. Unfortunately for the Nuggets, they lost their first preseason game to the Thunder 101-112.

To be fair to the Denver Nuggets, their starters only played a few minutes in the first and second quarters before getting benched for the entire game. Michael Porter Jr. put on a show with his shooting by scoring 12 points in 14 minutes.

We did not see much of Porter Jr. last season due to his history with back injuries. However, in the 2020-21 NBA season, he proved that he can score for the Nuggets. He averaged 19 points and 7.1 rebounds per game in 61 games that season. Based on what we saw last night, it appears that he's been working hard and is ready to bounce back.

Another player who seems to have improved during training camp is Aaron Gordon. As usual, Gordon kept attacking the basket and fought for those rebounds. Gordon is a tough player to guard, especially in the paint.

During the first few moments of the first quarter, Aaron Gordon found himself fighting for second chance points. He out rebounded four Thunder players and made a shot with three defenders on him. Gordon also looks that he has worked on his 3-point shooting in the offseason.

Denver Nuggets All-Stars Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic played at a slower pace. Both focused on involving their teammates and made some shots when needed.

We're not entirely sure if Jokic and Murray are saving some tricks for the upcoming season. We'll just have to find out.

