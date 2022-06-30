Video: Dwyane Wade showcases insane bounce at 40 as he pulls off a dunk off-the-backboard

Dwyane Wade posted an Instagram video of himself showcasing his basketball skills. The 40-year-old retired in 2019 after a glorious 16-year NBA career. However, he still seemed to have enough strength in his legs to pull off a dunk.

Dwyane Wade is the co-owner of the Utah Jazz and also makes regular appearances on the "Inside the NBA" show on TNT. Having retired four years ago, Wade has maintained his physical conditioning.

Many teams in the league could use his basketball brain to compete for championships and he certainly isn't ruling out a return. He captioned his Instagram video:

"What age did Jordan come back ?"

Dwyane Wade is already running late if he were to make a comeback like Michael Jordan. "His Airness" returned to the game for the second time in 2001, when he was 39. On the upside, Wade has never really stopped working on his game, which is an indication that he could still get the job done.

Over the past few years, veterans have proven to be essential in winning championships. Bringing in a player like Dwyane Wade is taking things one notch higher as he is a proven champion in the league. His ability to get to the basket and make big shots was considered elite.

He was nicknamed "The Flash," in his playing days. Although he would not be as fast as before if he played in today's game, he could still give many a run for their money.

Which team would be the perfect fit for Dwyane Wade if he made a comeback?

Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat - Game Two

Dwyane Wade played 14 years of his career as a member of the Miami Heat. All of his success came with them and to date, he has nothing but love for the franchise. He still comes for many of their games and is seen chatting up with coach Erik Spoelstra and players like Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Despite being the owner of another NBA team, D-Wade has a great relationship with nearly everyone in the franchise. He is widely regarded as the best player to ever play for the Heat. If he had to make a comeback, there would be no other place more ideal than South Beach.

He, along with Udonis Haslem, could be great mentors for everyone in the locker room. They have won championships together and if they team up once again, it could inspire the current roster to get beyond the line.

The Heat have reached two Conference Finals and one NBA Finals in the last three seasons. However, adding a piece like Dwayne Wade could be what helps them get beyond the hump and win their fourth championship in franchise history.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT



gives his take on a disagreement during a recent Miami Heat timeout. "Oh this is a Tuesday for the Miami Heat." @DwyaneWade gives his take on a disagreement during a recent Miami Heat timeout. "Oh this is a Tuesday for the Miami Heat."@DwyaneWade gives his take on a disagreement during a recent Miami Heat timeout. https://t.co/pk3p96g8AG

Now, whether Dwyane Wade is actually considering a return is not known to anyone. But if he is, then the Heat would be more than welcome to have him on their side.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far