Video: Ex-Lakers center sends shockwave after grabbing opponent by the neck in heated brawl

Former LA Lakers center JaVale McGee plays for the Vaqueros de Bayamon in the National Superior Basketball League. McGee took his talents to Puerto Rico after suiting up for the Sacramento Kings during the 2023-24 season. After 16 years in the NBA, he signed his first overseas contract.

Ad

On Friday, the three-time NBA champ got into a scrap with Jonathan Rodriguez, a combo guard for Capitanes de Arecibo. The scuffle started after the two grabbed each other and jostled for positioning under the boards late in the second quarter. Although Rodriguez gave up five inches to the 7-foot McGee, the Puerto Rican refused to yield an inch.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following a heated conversation, the former LA Lakers big man held Rodriguez by the neck and pushed him. The referees and players from both sides managed to separate the antagonists who were ready to brawl. McGee and Rodriguez were tossed out of the game following the incident.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Without JaVale McGee, the Bayamon Cowboys lost to their opponents 87-94. Former Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte led the team with 25 points, four assists and two rebounds. Danilo Gallinari, another former veteran NBA player, added 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Ad

Ejection on Friday ended former LA Lakers big man JaVale McGee’s three-game double-double run

JaVale McGee lasted only 24 minutes in his Vaqueros de Bayamón’s loss on Friday. He finished the game with eight points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. For the first time in four games, the former Golden State Warriors big man finished a game without hitting a double-double.

Ad

In his last three outings before the ejection against Capitanes de Arecibo, McGee averaged 19.0 points and 12.7 rebounds per game. The Cowboys went 3-0 during that stretch. McGee’s team holds a 15-4 record. In three of the losses, he failed double-digit figures in points and rebounds.

Next up for Vaqueros de Bayamon is a Sunday road game against Cangrejeros de Santurce, which features former NBA player Hassan Whiteside. JaVale McGee, who helped Lakers to the 2020 NBA championship, will look to have more impact than Friday’s short stint.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.