Video: Former NBA Most Improved Player of the Year winner mercilessly pulls off a windmill dunk over a young hooper

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant displayed his aerial abilities at a recent camp. The reigning NBA Most Improved Player of the Year mercilessly put a young hooper on a poster by pulling off a windmill dunk over him. Here's the clip (via Overtime on Twitter):

The young camper surprisingly attempted to block the one-time All-Star from completing the dunk.

Morant's freakish athleticism is one of the factors that's allowed him to be the player he is today. Not many guards with his frame can do what he does on a basketball court. Some of the best NBA defenders have also struggled to stop him from getting to the rim.

Ja Morant and Memphis Grizzlies hope to make the NBA Playoffs this year

The Memphis Grizzlies surprised everyone with their remarkable 2021-22 NBA season. The youthful squad led by Ja Morant finished as the #2 seed in the Western Conference, registering a 56-26 record.

Morant won MIPOY honors for producing career-high numbers. He averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest, shooting 49% from the floor and 34% from 3-point range.

Ja Morant also got recognition as a potential MVP candidate for the year. In only his third year in the NBA, he secured an All-Star nomination as a starter. He emerged as an excellent leader for the Memphis Grizzlies, providing the spark for them to have a stellar year.

The Grizzlies' success wasn't just limited to Morant's performances. They were just as good with him on the sidelines. In the 27 regular-season games that Morant missed, the Grizzlies were 21-6.

Their core features several other young players in Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke, among others. They have elevated the team to be contenders for a long time.

The Memphis Grizzlies' playoffs campaign wasn't as successful, though. They showed glimpses of their potential. A 39-point win in Game 5 of the series against the Warriors without Ja Morant was a testament to what they're capable of if they play more maturely.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp "That was one of the greatest a** whoopings I've ever seen... Warriors got their a**es kicked. It's pretty bad."



Stephen A. Smith did NOT hold back on Game 5 of Warriors-Grizzlies 🗣️



"That was one of the greatest a** whoopings I've ever seen... Warriors got their a**es kicked. It's pretty bad."Stephen A. Smith did NOT hold back on Game 5 of Warriors-Grizzlies 🗣️https://t.co/z6h4Y4rGgO

The Grizzlies have some tough players who are mentally strong and confident. They got their first taste of the level they should play at after their series against an experienced team like the Warriors.

A strong showing this postseason could be on the cards. They pretty much have the same group leading their charge, so it won't be surprising to see them make a push for the finals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far