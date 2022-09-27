Video: Former no. 1 overall pick gives amusing reaction when asked about his new contract with Phoenix Suns

After a rather tumultuous offseason, former No.1 draft pick Deandre Ayton finds himself secured in place with the Phoenix Suns. In attendance at the Suns' Media Day, Ayton offered a humorous response to his new contract with the team.

Deandre Ayton had a rather difficult offseason. After establishing himself as a core piece in the Phoenix Suns' roster, Ayton struggled to deliver in the playoffs. This directly affected his value and his upcoming max extension.

Given that Phoenix didn't extend a qualifying offer to the big man right away, Ayton was a hot prospect on the market as a restricted free agent.

Things moved rather quickly from this point on as teams showed interest in the Suns big man. The Indiana Pacers were the closest to signing him. However, the acquisition would come up short as Phoenix matched Indiana's offer sheet to retain Ayton.

ESPN @espn



Ayton can't be traded without his consent for a full year. The Phoenix Suns have matched Deandre Ayton's four-year, $133M offer sheet from the Indiana Pacers, his agents told @wojespn Ayton can't be traded without his consent for a full year. The Phoenix Suns have matched Deandre Ayton's four-year, $133M offer sheet from the Indiana Pacers, his agents told @wojespn.Ayton can't be traded without his consent for a full year. https://t.co/ZXm57dkjqz

Having signed a four-year, $133 million deal, Ayton successfully secured the bag. While his initial response was positive, however, the current situation may suggest otherwise.

When asked about his thoughts on the contract during the Suns' media session, Ayton responded:

"I was happy. It was all done, I guess."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Ayton seems thrilled about his new contract with the Suns Ayton seems thrilled about his new contract with the Suns 😅 https://t.co/wR4oceX3Xo

Ayton's brief response caught everyone at the Phoenix Suns' Media Day off guard. However, this appears to be a trend within the organization.

This could be explained by the internal drama between Deandre Ayton and the Suns after their playoff failures.

With several reporters mentioning that the vibes at the Suns' Media Day were off, there may be more concerns in store for the organization.

The Phoenix Suns may be on a downward spiral

The Phoenix Suns have emerged as one of the most dominant teams in the NBA in the last few years. However, after a failed title run in the 2021 NBA Finals, the Suns have experienced a bit of a downward trend.

After crashing out of the playoffs last season, the Suns now face major internal strife in the organization. With the drama surrounding franchise owner Robert Sarver affecting many matters internally, Phoenix is a team in a state of flux.

Meanwhile, new problems seem to arise on the players front.

As the team continues their efforts to bolster their roster, the Suns will see a key player on the way out. The organization and Suns forward Jae Crowder have reportedly come to a mutual agreement on facilitating a trade for the forward.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Jae Crowder requested to not report to Suns training camp, and the team agreed as it continues trying to find a trade for him, sources told ESPN. es.pn/3LJuHpI Jae Crowder requested to not report to Suns training camp, and the team agreed as it continues trying to find a trade for him, sources told ESPN. es.pn/3LJuHpI

While Crowder's departure comes in light of Cam Johnson's rapid development, the Suns stand to lose a lot with the veteran leaving the side.

Robert Sarver has already set out to find potential buyers for the Suns and the Mercury. Given the magnitude of the changes in store, the Phoenix Suns are coming upon a rough patch.

