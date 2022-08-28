Video: Hasbulla "sneaks up" on Shaquille O'Neal and "punches" him, the two beloved personalities give each a thumbs up

LA Lakers legend and Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal was in Australia this week for a couple of special events in Melbourne and Sydney. Social media star Hasbulla Magomedov also arrived at the land Down Under on Friday. The two beloved personalities spent some time together and had a good time.

O'Neal shared a video of him and Hasbulla on a boat in Sydney. The Dagestan native sneaked up on Shaq and punched him in the face. It was a hilarious collaboration between the two celebrities. Shaq and Hasbulla gave each other a thumbs up at the end of the video.

"@hasbulla.hushetskiy almost knocked me out," O'Neal captioned his post.

Melbourne-based event management company The Hour Group helped bring Shaq and Hasbulla to Australia. It might be one of the most random collaborations ever. It could also lead to more projects in the future since they have a very loyal following.

Both are involved in cryptocurrency, too, as their Twitter display pictures are NFTs. Their size difference also makes it easier to create entertaining content. O'Neal stands at 7-foot-1 and probably weighs more than 300 pounds. Meanwhile, Hasbulla is 3-4 and weighs around 40 pounds.

Why is Shaquille O'Neal in Australia?

Shaquille O'Neal was in Australia for the first time in two decades. O'Neal started it off by doing interviews after arriving Tuesday. He then turned to DJ Diesel on Wednesday night to perform at the 170 Russell in Melbourne.

The four-time NBA champ then held an event called "An Evening with Shaquille O'Neal" on Thursday at the Margaret Court Center. He then moved to Sydney the next day for another event at The Star Centre.

O'Neal started off his weekend by spending it with Hasbulla Magomedov. At the end of the day, the two superstars were exhausted.

According to The Hour Group, Hasbulla Magomedov's tour of Australia is his first international tour. Hasbulla is set to appear in four total meet and greet events — two in Melbourne and two in Sydney. He will be at Le Montage in Sydney from Aug. 29-30. He will then move to the Timberyard in Melbourne on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

"I can't wait to see all my Aussie fans and visit these amazing cities," Hasbulla said. "I come from a tiny town in Russia, so I am looking forward to experiencing a different culture. I also know there are kangaroos. I would like to meet them."

The 19-year-old social media personality gained worldwide recognition in 2020. He was born with a growth hormone deficiency or dwarfism. In addition to Instagram and TikTok, Hasbulla can also be seen in several UFC events involving Dagestani fighters.

