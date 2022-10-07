Video: “I got the one o’ one that everybody's looking for” – Shareef O'Neal receives a rare “Ho You Fat jersey” from Steeve Ho You Fat himself

Steeve Ho You Fat and French draft prospect Victor Wembanyama have become famous lately. The 7'3 Wembanyama for his basketball skill, and Steeve for his amusing name. During the recent exhibition games between his club Metropolitans 92 and the NBA G League Ignite, Wembanyama was the obvious standout.

However, another one of Wembanyama’s teammates also stood out for a different reason. After the Metropolitan’s first game, 34-year-old veteran forward Steeve Ho You Fat became a viral media sensation due to his entertaining last name. This has led many to request his jersey, including Ignite forward Shareef O’Neal, son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Speaking at a press conference after the game, Shareef O’Neal spoke about how he and Steeve Ho You Fat had planned a jersey swap:

“You know, I saw him after the game, and you know we planned it before, to do a jersey swap. And I gave him my jersey and I got the Steeve jersey.”

A reporter then told O’Neal how high the demand was for Ho You Fat’s jersey. O'Neal replied:

“I just asked and he gave it to me. And you know, I got the one o’ one that everybody’s looking for. Imma keep it.”

"I got the jersey everyone wanted" Shareef O'Neal and Steeve Ho You Fat exchanged jerseys after the game.

Steeve Ho You Fat has been playing pro-basketball in France since 2008. So it’s pretty surprising that it took so long for his entertaining last name to gain mainstream recognition. Maybe that’s the effect that playing with one of the most hyped basketball prospects, Victor Wembanyama, can have on you.

Announcer: "Ho You Fat with the three. Yes I just said that. That is that man's name."

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports recently did a post-game interview with Steeve Ho You Fat. Fischer asked Ho You Fat about the origin of his now-viral last name. Steeve, referring to his diverse ethnicity, said:

“Chinese people don’t like to mix [marriages]. I’m Black, it’s a Chinese name, so it’s not easy to talk about that."

Ho You Fat then added that he is proud of his last name:

“But that’s it. I’m proud of my name, I’m proud of who I am. I’m proud of my dad and my mom.”

Kevin Hart reacts to Steeve Ho You Fat’s last name

Kevin Hart also got in on the fun when it came to Steeve Ho You Fat’s viral last name.

During a guest appearance on ESPN, Hart joked about how basketball announcers need to be careful when saying Ho You Fat’s name out loud:

"You gotta make sure you're alone in the booth when you announce that name. For the sake of the league and the temperature and climate of our world today, we gotta put black tape on the front of his name. Or just take the 'Ho' off and go with 'You Fat.'"

Steeve later responded on Instagram to Hart’s jokes and seemed to be a good sport. Ho You Fat thanked Hart for showing him love and even offered to give Hart one of his coveted jerseys, given that he attends the Metropolitans' next game:

“Kevin Hart, I heard you like my last name. So if you come tomorrow at the game, I give you that jersey. For sure. Appreciate the love man."

