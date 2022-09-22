Video: “I haven’t felt this healthy in a long time” - Derrick Rose believes he’s ready for the season, looks in shape being at his rookie weight

Derrick Rose is one of the most tantalizing talents that has never reached his true potential due to injuries. Seeing the New York Knicks guard feel healthy and ready to compete is moving, and fans won't stop rooting for Rose.

Once an athletic freak and a threat in the Eastern Conference, Derrick Rose has been through a lot. Back in his prime years, Rose carried the Chicago Bulls to numerous playoff wins.

His style of play was revolutionary. Winning the MVP back in 2011, he quickly became a fan favorite.His Bulls team used to be a huge threat to LeBron James and the Miami Heat. Both squads gave the NBA fans some historic battles on the court.

However, Rose's knees weren't on the same page with him. It all started back in 2012 when the former MVP tore his ACL against the Philadelphia 76ers during their Game 1 bout in the playoffs. Since then, it has become a recurring issue. Rose has bounced from team to team in the past few years but is now hoping to lead the New York Knicks to success.

In a video posted on Instagram, the three-time All-Star expressed how great he felt as he enters his 14th NBA season.

"Just grinding, head down, tunnel vision and enjoying it with the guys," Rose said.

"I haven’t felt this healthy in a long time. Back to my rookie weight, 195 right now. It's been 13 years since I've been that weight. So, it's a blessing."

It's impressive to see how Rose has managed to bounce back despite the numerous injuries that he went through. Basketball fans won't stop cheering for Derrick Rose as he is one of the biggest "What ifs?" in NBA history.

Derrick Rose's veteran leadership is what the young Knicks squad need

Orlando Magic v New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have a great group of young and veteran players that have the chance to be a playoff team in the East.

At this point in his career, Rose doesn't need to be a starter to be effective for the team. His on-court production has been great over the past season and he fits the role of a spark plug off the bench. Rose is also at a point in his career where he can guide the young stars in his team to reach their maximum potential.

New York made a bold move this offseason by acquiring Jalen Brunson for a four-year $104 million deal. With this addition, the former Rookie of the Year can focus on leading the second unit when the starters are resting. Derrick Rose can get decent minutes, similar to the minutes he had last season, and capitalize from it.

Big things are expected of the Knicks as they spent a ton of money signing a young guard. Derrick Rose may be a veteran, but his leadership and experience can help turn things around for the New York Knicks.

