Video: "I wanna be the goalie" - Ja Morant says he would love to go up against Lionel Messi in a 1-on-1 game of soccer

Ja Morant had more than his already-famous quote about Michael Jordan in which he said he would've "cooked" Jordan in a one-on-one.

In the interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, in which he was smiling and playful, Morant also said:

"I'm never gonna say nobody's going to beat me in a one-on-one or anything. I don't care what it is – soccer. Who the best player in soccer? Come on, we can play. ... Messi, yeah. ... I wanna be the goalie. Matter of fact, somebody set it up. I'm confident." (via) Bleacher Report

Morant's confidence isn't unheard of, and is a big part of what makes him the high-flying guard he is.

Tracy McGrady believes Ja Morant and company need a veteran

The Memphis Grizzlies ended last season by losing to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals in six games.

While two of Memphis' four losses were close, its 39-point blowout win in Game 5 was one of its best performances this season.

While Memphis had an incredible season, with Ja Morant being named the Most Improved Player, there were instances when being undisciplined caught up to them.

In the first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis could've suffered severe losses had it not been for Minnesota's poor decision-making. Minnesota blew multiple double-digit leads in the series.

Memphis power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. fouled out on numerous occasions, averaging 5.2 fouls per game in the series (committing six fouls leads to ejection). He fouled out twice.

Jackson's minutes per game were significantly lower due to the foul trouble. He averaged a mere 24.5 per game, as opposed to 30.8 mpg against the Warriors.

His teammate, small forward Dillon Brooks, met a similar fate when he fouled Gary Payton II, breaking Payton's left elbow and leading to a one-game suspension.

The Grizzlies' loud and proud demeanor off the court can sometimes go too far, but it usually serves its purpose.

On "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas," Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady said Ja Morant and company are a team in desperate need of a veteran's leadership:

"I'm going to tell you where they need to add a vet at, because I see some s**t spiraling out of control. Memphis. They need a vet over there. S**t that I'm seeing on social media."

