Video: Ja Morant and his sister’s AAU team dance to “Whoop That Trick” after recording a win 

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant took over the celebrations after his sister's AAU team won the game. The former #2 pick and the rest of the team danced to the infamous "Whoop That Trick" track.

Here's a clip of the video:

Morant's dance celebrations during the regular season and the playoffs last year were in the spotlight. The explosive point guard's enthusiasm and energy have been a joy to watch for fans. It's interesting to see him instill that into a younger generation of players.

Ja Morant and Memphis Grizzlies are on the rise; how far can they go next season?

Ja Morant has put the Memphis Grizzlies back on the map with consecutive playoff berths. The 22-year-old registered his best season yet last campaign, averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He also led the Grizzlies to the Western conference semis.

However, Morant sustained a knee injury, hampering his side's chances of beating the eventual champions Golden State Warriors in the second round.

Nevertheless, Morant and the Grizzlies are just getting started. They now have the experience of playing in difficult situations during the playoffs, which could bolster their growth in the upcoming campaign.

They've already shown their potential in the regular season. They finished with the second-best record in the Western Conference last year, so a playoff berth is well within their reach.

Ja Morant has hit his potential as an MVP-caliber player. It's his leadership and maturity that needs to show up. The Grizzlies have been fearless and bold in initiating a rivalry against experienced teams like the Warriors. However, they need to work on their composure moving forward and avoid getting carried away.

It's easier for veteran teams to exploit this weakness of a young team like the Memphis Grizzlies. The Western Conference has strengthened once again with the Clippers and Nuggets getting healthy, the Timberwolves improving their roster and LA Lakers eager to find their way back to the top. Meanwhile, the Warriors, Suns and Mavericks are here to stay as the 'top dogs.'

Ja Morant and company will have their task cut out if they are to replicate last season's success. They will also miss Jaren Jackson Jr.'s services initially as he will be recovering from foot surgery. Their depth will have to show up again to ensure they don't rack up too many losses early on.

Morant must continue to play at an MVP-caliber level. Should the Grizzlies maintain their intensity on both ends of the floor like they did last campaign, they could be in for another top-four finish next season.

The playoffs could be tricky this time around, especially with several title contenders in the West. A conference semis run could be on the cards again. But a lack of star depth may hamper their chances of advancing to the next round.

