Video: Jabari Smith Jr. reveals he's "most excited" to defend LeBron James and Steph Curry in the upcoming NBA season

The 2022 Draft Class, to be more precise, the top three picks of Jabari Smith Jr., Paolo Banchero and Chet Homlgren look to lead the way. In terms of quality, they are up with the likes of 1996, 2003, 2009, 2011, and most recently 2018 classes.

The three talents have been selected by the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder respectively. The franchises are looking to rebuild and once again provide them with dreams of competing for NBA titles.

Speaking to Bleacher Reports' Tyler Rooks, Jabari Smith Jr. shared his perspective on a number of diverse topics, ranging from his childhood to his dreams of being in the league. One question that stood out from Rooks pertained to who the Rockets forward was most keen to defend.

Smith Jr. responded:

"Excited to defend,I would say most excited to defend LeBron and most excited would be Steph..LeBron and Steph."

LeBron James and Stephen Curry have paved the way for future generations of stars with their impeccable quality, ambition, mettle, longevity and skill. The pair have established themselves as the top stars in the NBA today, with each having won four championships in the past decade and on the hunt for more.

The LeBron James and Steph Curry trains do not seem to be gazing at the tail ends of elusive careers just yet. The duo are looking to be in the best shape of their career, given their respective ages.

The two have become inspirations for the upcoming lineage of prospects that are yet to grace the hardwood floors of the NBA.

Jabari Smith Jr. and the Houston Rockets rebuild

2022 NBA Summer League - : Jabari Smith Jr. & Chet Holmgren

The 2022 NBA offseason is underway, and summer festivities have arrived. With the first event of the summer being the traditional NBA 'Draft Day', numerous talented prospects have been provided with an opportunity to realize their NBA aspirations.

The Houston Rockets have had a demoralizing past couple of years. The Rockets front office granted James Harden his long awaited departure. The Texas-based franchise opted to favor the most sensible option presented to them: rebuild.

The Rockets already possessing a phenomenal backcourt duo of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green. The presence of a tall, long and skilled forward in Jabari Smith Jr. will prove beneficial for the two-time champions in their quest for Western Conference dominance once again.

The pinnacle from the past decade came in the shape of a Western Conference final in 2018. The duo of James Harden and Chris Paul took the lead against the Super Team Warriors of Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and co.

Unfortunately for them, Paul suffered an injury which saw the Rockets play the last two games of the series without him. As predicted, the Rockets were vanquished in the following two fixtures.

The loss eventually led to the entire roster being split up, with James Harden and Chris Paul being sent in two different directions. The split all but confirmed a Houston rebuild, which indicated the front office was gaping and focused on their future success.

