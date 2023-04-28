Video of James Harden mocking Giannis Antetokounmpo's skill resurfaces online after Bucks debacle against Miami Heat

During the 2019 season, Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden were battling it out in the MVP race. This resulted in the former Houston Rockets star to make some choice comments that are now resurfacing.

During an interview that season, Harden was asked about his thoughts on his competitor for MVP. He did not hold back with his reasoning on why he should take home the award for a second straight year.

Part of why Harden felt he was more deserving than Giannis Antetokounmpo is because he felt the Milwaukee Bucks star lacked skill. That his dominance in the NBA stemmed only from his physical gifts.

"I wish I was seven feet and can run and just dunk."

"That takes no skill at all. I got to actually learn how to play basketball and how to have skill. I take that any day."

In the end, Giannis ended up taking home the MVP that year with averages of 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.5 blocks. Harden on the other had ended that season averaging 36.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 7.5 assists.

Why are James Harden's comments about Giannis Antetokounmpo surfacing again?

The main reason why what James Harden said about Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming back to light is because of recent events. The Miami Heat just upset the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, and his weakness was on full display.

Everyone knows how dominant of a force Giannis is around the rim, but his game still has some holes in it. Primarily, his perimeter and free-throw shooting. This ended up being costly in Game 5 against Miami.

Despite going for 38 points and 20 rebounds in the game, Giannis' performance is still being looked at under a microscope. The major blemish in his outing came at the free-throw line. Giannis was sent to the free-throw line 23 times in Game 5, and only converted 10 of those attempts. In the end, the Heat ended up winning the game in overtime by two.

Following his struggles from the line, some analysts felt it was unacceptable and it's one of the reasons why Giannis can't be viewed as one of the league's best players.

