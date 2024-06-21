 Video of JJ Redick pushing for Chris Paul-LeBron James pairing resurfaces online amid Lakers' major decision: "Lakers feel like a better fit"

A video of former NBA player JJ Redick sharing his take on Chris Paul's destination last year resurfaced online. This caught the attention of the fans on social media after the LA Lakers named Redick as their new head coach following the firing of Darvin Ham.

Redick will take on the new challenge of coaching LeBron James during his twilight years in the league. He'll also be tasked to handle Anthony Davis as the main star for the Lakers since James is entering his 22nd season. The former LA Clippers shooter was offered a four-year deal, with an annual salary of $8 million, as per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Lakers are still on a mission to compete for the title next season. Last year, Redick mentioned that the best bet for his former teammate Chris Paul to win a title was to join the LA team. The former Duke standout broke down his take regarding Paul and the Purple & Gold team on his podcast, "The Old Man & The Three."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I feel like, with his level of intelligence and LeBron, his ability to play pick and roll with Anthony Davis," Redick said. "I just feel like if I'm Chris [Paul] and I'm like, 'Where gives me the best chance to potenitally compete for a championship?' To me, it feels like, next year in particular, it would be more the Lakers than the Clippers."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Last summer, Paul was traded by the Phoenix Suns to the Washington Wizards. Following that, the Golden State Warriors executed a trade involving Jordan Poole to acquire the veteran point guard. The Lakers, meanwhile, didn't make any move to trade for the 12-time All-Star.

Also read: JJ Redick Lakers contract: LeBron James' podcast co-host's reported deal falls short of Dan Hurley's $70 million offer

Austin Reaves' agent believes JJ Redick will unlock a new potential for him next season

There's a ton of expectation for the Lakers and JJ Redick to be competitive in the tough Western Conference. While Redick's focus will primarily be on the stars, James and Davis, there could be a few role players who could benefit from the new head coach.

Aaron Reilly, Austin Reaves' agent, boldly thinks that Redick will unlock a different part of the guard's game.

"This coach is about to show a different part of Austin’s game none have you seen. Kept receipts on all that third superstar bulls**t," Reilly said on social media. "Great hire for LA - going to be a big year next season."

Expand Tweet

Reaves showed improvement last season and averaged 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists. As the Lakers are still looking for their third star, Redick could shape the shooting guard to become the team's third option.

Also read: Magic Johnson compares JJ Redick's head coaching potential to Steve Kerr & Ty Lue, urging Lakers for roster shake-up