Video: Kawhi Leonard makes a rare public appearance, hilariously cooks Chinese food for a cooking show

Kawhi Leonard is living up to his "fun guy" statements. He was spotted on a Chinese cooking show displaying his culinary expertise and tasting some local, authentic dishes.
Kawhi Leonard made a surprise appearance. He typically remains out of the spotlight. Leonard and his uncle, Dennis Robertson, had a great time cooking and tasting Chinese food. The All-Star forward, known for his reserved demeanor, was all smiles and laughs during their time on the show.
Leonard previously appeared on Serge Ibaka's YouTube channel. Ibaka had him try an unusual pizza. The former teammates blessed their fans with hilarious content.
Kawhi Leonard's return will boost the LA Clippers' chances of winning the title
Kawhi Leonard has one of the most anticipated returns in the NBA. He can transform a team into a contender when healthy. His partnership with Paul George makes the Western Conference more challenging than ever.
The five-time All-Star missed the entire season due to an ACL injury he suffered in the 2021 playoffs. Similarly, his co-star Paul George couldn't stay healthy this season.
Los Angeles Clippers' injuries have slowed their championship desires. The Clippers managed to make it to the Play-In Tournament but lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Clippers are still one of the biggest threats in the West. They recently improved their depth and added a former All-Star to improve the team.
John Wall gives the Clippers an improved shot at the title. Over the past season, they've quietly made moves to strengthen their depth.
The Clippers have re-signed Ivica Zubac, Nicolas Batum and Amir Coffey. Additionally, the Clippers managed to grab key role players in Robert Covington, Norman Powell, Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye.
The Clippers have mostly made "under the radar" moves. If they stay healthy, they should be competitive next season.