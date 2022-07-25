Video: Klay Thompson posts Instagram story while chugging a glass of beer as he watches brother Trayce in action for LA Dodgers, mentions “This LA heat is no joke”

Klay Thompson is living his best life this offseason. The Golden State Warriors star was spotted watching the LA Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants MLB game on Sunday. He was supporting his brother, Trayce, who was in action.

Thompson posted a hilarious video of him chugging down an entire glass of beer on his Instagram story. The four-time NBA champion cited the hot weather in Los Angeles before finishing his drink.

"This LA heat is no joke!" said Thompson.

Here's a clip of the incident:

Klay Thompson seems to be making the most of this deserved offseason break. The sharpshooter has had his task cut out over the last two years. He had to work his way back into action after suffering multiple long-term injuries, including his ACL and Achilles.

Thompson succeeded upon his return. He helped the Warriors reach the Finals, winning their fourth title in eight years. Thompson averaged 20.4 points per game across 32 regular-season appearances. Thompson shot 38% from the 3-point range. His strong play continued into the playoffs. He averaged 19 points per contest, shooting 38% from the arc.

Klay Thompson's first full season back strengthens the Warriors' chances of defending their title

Klay Thompson will be playing an entire season for the first time since 2018-19 this year. Analysts questioned if he could return to form when he returned to action earlier this year. However, Klay brushed aside his doubters in emphatic style.

He struggled to find his rhythm consistently initially but gradually played better. Klay averaged 30.8 points on 48/45/87 shooting splits in his last six regular-season games. He also looked solid defensively, especially in the postseason.

The Warriors will be banking on Thompson's stellar comeback from injury to help them win a fifth NBA championship. The Western Conference continues to strengthen, so having Thompson play an entire season will be exciting for the Dubs.

Meanwhile, the emergence of young stars Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins has also been instrumental in the Warriors' return to the top of the NBA. Draymond Green played at an All-Star level, while Steph Curry has continued to perform as a perennial MVP candidate.

It would not be surprising to see the Warriors successfully defending their title next year.

