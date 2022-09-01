Video: Klay Thompson ramps up his offseason workouts in the weight room as he prepares for his first full season since comeback from injury

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson will be playing his first full season since his comeback from a two-and-a-half-year injury layoff. The four-time NBA champion has been putting in some intense work this offseason, ensuring he is ready to go once the season starts.

A video of him sweating it out in the weight room went viral recently. Here's the clip:

Klay Thompson getting ready for the rapidly approaching season

Thompson made a successful comeback last season. The sharpshooter struggled for consistency initially but found his rhythm toward the end of the campaign. Thompson played a crucial role in the Dubs' return to the top of the league, contributing to their fourth title in eight years.

Klay Thompson is all-in on working for ring number five

Thompson averaged 20.4 points, shooting 38.5% from the 3-point range in the regular season. He averaged 19 points in the playoffs.

Klay Thompson will be the key for the Golden State Warriors with several role players departing in free agency

The Golden State Warriors were largely successful even before Klay Thompson's season debut last year. Their role players stood out, ensuring Steph Curry and Draymond Green had adequate support before Thompson's return.

Some notable names in Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damion Lee left the team in free agency. Golden State found it tough to keep its payroll in check, leading to the departures of these players.

The Warriors still have a competitive team at their disposal. However, there have been some concerns regarding the impact of the available role players. The departures of Payton and Porter could prove to be more detrimental than that of others. Nevertheless, they will have a healthier roster to start the new season.

Thompson will be available from the opening night, which could be crucial for them to win consistently during the regular season. Meanwhile, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney are still on the team, so the Warriors' core remains the same.

Warriors Nation @WarriorNationCP Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green just give their opponents nightmares when they're healthy 🤔 Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green just give their opponents nightmares when they're healthy 🤔 https://t.co/fN2GoTd8V8

Continuity has been key to the Dubs' success over the past decade. They have the longest-tenured trio of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Thompson. Consistency is crucial in team sports if you want to win at a high level.

Brady Klopfer @BradyKlopferNBA The last five years that Klay Thompson has been healthy at the end of the season:



• Championship

• Lost the Finals in 7

• Championship

• Championship

• Championship The last five years that Klay Thompson has been healthy at the end of the season:• Championship• Lost the Finals in 7• Championship• Championship• Championship

Playing over a longer duration before the playoffs may help Thompson return to his lethal best as an efficient two-way player. Curry and Green can also manage their workload accordingly. So Thompson's availability for the entire campaign bodes well for the Warriors. After missing out on action for so long, no one will be more grateful than Klay Thompson himself.

